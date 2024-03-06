Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sabrina Morrissey Accused of Robbing $30 Million From Previous Client

In a recent legal development, Wendy Williams' guardian has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding a million lawsuits accusing them of involvement in a scheme to defraud a client. Sabrina Morrissey and her firm, Morrissey and Morrissey LLP, along with approximately ten other attorneys, have been named as defendants in the lawsuit, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

The lawsuit alleges that Morrissey and other lawyers conspired to orchestrate a "baseless guardianship" against an individual named Jose Verdugo in New York, who had previously won $5.5 million in a personal injury claim. Attorney Michael Flomenhaft of The Flomenhaft Lawfirm, PLLC, represented Verdugo after he sustained head and back injuries from a construction accident. The legal action was initiated in November 2022, and by August 2023, Verdugo's legal representation informed the court that they had withdrawn the case "without prejudice, and costs to either party as against the other."

According to court documents, the trouble began around 2009 when a former associate of Flomenhaft, Herbert Rodriguez, Esq. at Schwartz Goldstone Campisi & Kates, LLP (SGCK), contacted Verdugo. Allegations state that Rodriguez misrepresented Flomenhaft's handling of the case to Verdugo and his wife, implying that the case could not progress without Verdugo's consent to an MHL Article 81 Guardianship, which Verdugo purportedly did not want or require. It's claimed that Wendy Williams' guardian, previously scrutinized by the star's family in a docuseries aired by Lifetime, became embroiled in the dispute. Allegations suggest that Rodriguez provided misleading information about Flomenhaft's actions to Verdugo and his spouse, who were in urgent need of the funds they were owed.

Wendy Williams, who was recently diagnosed with Dementia, has sparked concern that TV producers and her management team are exploiting her condition for profit and purposefully making her look bad.



Williams also no longer has access to her own money as part of a guardianship. pic.twitter.com/VJmCqD2doT — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 5, 2024

Kevin Hunter Jr., son of television personality Wendy Williams, has unveiled that his mother's battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) stems from her past struggle with alcohol addiction. This revelation emerged in the documentary "Where is Wendy Williams?" which premiered on Lifetime recently. Williams is renowned for her unique style and catchphrases like "How you doin'?", her Hot Topics segments have become a cultural phenomenon. However, concerns about Williams' health have surfaced in recent years, leading to her abrupt departure from The Wendy Williams Show in 2022. Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy Williams' son, has shed light on his mother's health by revealing her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

In the recent documentary series, viewers observed Wendy Williams exhibiting noticeable signs of deteriorating health, such as confusion and difficulty with language and understanding financial matters. Hunter Jr. mentioned witnessing improvement in his mother's condition when she is surrounded by family in Florida, attributing this to abstaining from alcohol and assisting her in gaining weight. According to Page Six, Shawn Zannoti, Williams' publicist emphasized, "I felt that [Williams] was being exploited. She thought we were focusing on the comeback of her career. ... She would be mortified. There’s no way you can convince me that she would be OK with looking and seeing herself in that way."