Webcam Catches Climber’s Shocking Final Moments on Deadly Peak – Boyfriend Faces Manslaughter Charge

A couple was determined to conquer Austria’s highest peak, but by the next morning, only one of the climbers walked away from Grossglockner. And to make matters worse, he now faces possible criminal charges! Read on to know what went down.

A 33-year-old woman and her 36-year-old boyfriend had planned to scale the 3,798-meter summit by the already notorious Studlgrat Ridge. They knew this climb would demand stamina and sound judgment to keep them safe. And as it turns out, the boyfriend was an accomplished mountaineer, while the girlfriend apparently wasn’t. Still, they roped together to climb Grossglockner.

The sun was only rising on January 18 when they were on the move from Kals. By the time night came, they were still on the ridge, going through freezing winds. It was risky, as even veteran climbers avoid the ridge at night, plus, others in the area had abandoned their climbs by then. Next, a webcam recorded them.

This webcam belonged to a Grossglockner lodge camera and captured the pair’s headlamps glowing like two stars across the ridge. Those who could see them from below got rather worried and called the authorities. As a result of that, a helicopter flew toward them twice and even illuminated them with a searchlight. With no distress signal, the pilot had no choice but to turn back.

Around midnight, they were just 50 meters from the summit, but unfortunately, everything fell apart. The woman was likely hypothermic and too exhausted to take another step. Her partner says that she told him to go down alone and get help, and he stayed for a while, though we don’t know how long. Then he thought it would be a great idea to press toward the summit, after which he went down via the regular route. He didn’t make an emergency call until 3:40 am, which was when he reached the Adlersruhe hut.

Rescuers took five hours in hurricane-force winds and wind chill to summit the Grossglockner. It was feeling like –20 °C, and the lady was already dead. The webcam we mentioned before had captured her final hours, though, so prosecutors are now investigating the boyfriend for involuntary manslaughter as they accuse him of abandoning his partner for six-and-a-half hours on Grossglockner. He could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Experts told LBC that her equipment (like soft snow boots and a splitboard for high-alpine terrain) was “totally unsuitable.” Climbers say a winter ascent should only be with a guide and never if the most technical section is reached after dark. No one can explain a few things, as there is phone service on the summit. And the couple had their phones with them, yet they did not answer calls from authorities or call for help themselves. They had a bivy sack and thermal blanket, too, which were both untouched.

The case will be heard in a regional court in February 2026.