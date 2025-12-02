FBI Announces $50K Reward for Man Hiding for 8 Years After Committing Chilling Crime

Some fugitives run out of luck, and then there’s Nazeer Hameed! He is the man the FBI says has been running from justice since March 23, 2017, when a mother and young son were murdered in their Maple Shade, New Jersey, apartment. But now the case is back in the headlines as the FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to Hameed’s arrest or conviction.

After nearly a decade of dead ends, a drop of blood and an international tech trail might finally bring one of New Jersey’s most disturbing cases to a close. Federal authorities say 38-year-old Sasikala Narra and her 6-year-old son, Anish, were stabbed to death in their apartment that evening. The autopsy revealed the two suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck. Plus, the child had been nearly decapitated.

Within hours of the crime, detectives started collecting evidence such as swabs and DNA. But a single blood droplet that didn’t belong to either victim stood out from the start. It took eight years for that trace to speak!

The FBI says Hameed fled the U.S. to India within months of committing the alleged murders. While living in New Jersey, he worked in tech at Cognizant Technology and lived within walking distance of the victims. Officials also say the victim’s husband worked at the same company and was once considered a suspect as well.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nazeer Hameed. Hameed is charged with two counts of first degree murder. If you have any information concerning this person, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the nearest American… pic.twitter.com/5hMwTLZNf7 — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) December 1, 2025

A break came through when authorities got to know earlier this year that Hameed was still working for Cognizant in Chennai, India, and he had been assigned a company laptop. Investigators obtained a court order for the device. Once that arrived, the DNA was shipped internationally to New Jersey, where forensic testing confirmed that the DNA extracted from the computer matched the unknown blood from the crime scene. Suddenly, the cold case was active again as charges were filed.

In February 2024, a warrant charged Hameed with two counts of first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose each. He was also charged with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities believe Hameed is still in India and are warning that he could be armed. He has black hair and brown eyes, and beyond that, not many personal details have been shared. The extradition process hasn’t been simple either, as the FBI says it is urging the Department of Justice and the Indian government to assist in returning Hameed to the United States to face trial.

FBI Newark attended a press conference in support of our partners at Burlington County Prosecutors office and the Maple Shade Police department. Nazeer Hameed is wanted for the 2017 murders of Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra, which occurred in Maple Shade, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/xDXnafb7XD — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) November 18, 2025

The case has angered those who have followed it for years. Some were outraged: “With all these details, relatives of the victims should file a case in India… he’s a dangerous criminal roaming free.” Others voiced frustration: “Why in the world is the Indian government not deporting him right away?” A commenter suggested the crime might have been a murder-for-hire plot, as there were rumors of the husband’s alleged infidelity and insurance payout. But the FBI has not confirmed these allegations.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI Newark field office at (973) 792-3000 or submit tips anonymously online.