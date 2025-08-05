Man Found Dead with Multiple Stab Wounds in Bathroom After Calling Dad About Husband’s Threats—But Spouse Claims He Was Asleep

34-year-old social media famous fitness trainer was found dead in Harlem on August 1. Jacob Zieben-Hood was found in the bathroom (where he was hiding from his husband) with multiple stab wounds all over his body. His husband, Donald Zieben-Hood, has been arrested over three different charges–criminal contempt, weapon possession, and burglary.

However, he hasn’t been charged with murder yet. The 40-year-old accused stabbed his husband in the leg and head while confronting him. The deceased fitness trainer used to work at the SystimFit as per his Instagram profile. His body had several stab wounds, some so deep they reached the muscle.

The case of death is being considered a homicide, so Donald may get charged with murder, too. There were multiple stab wounds; however, the cause of death has been considered a ruptured artery from the stabbing. It would have caused fatal bleeding, leading to his death.

On July 31, it is speculated that the two fought and got into a physical altercation. During the fight, Jacob called his father. He told his dad that his husband wasn’t allowing him to leave while threatening him, as reported by People.

A MODEL TRAGEDY

His father also claimed to have heard Donald making derogatory remarks towards Jacob. Meanwhile, Donald claimed he was sleeping and woke up at 4 am to find Jacob dead. He also told the 911 operator that he violated the previous order of protection, so he feared arrest.

Police stated that Donald had three cuts on his arm, requiring stitches. Both husbands had a history of domestic abuse since 2022. Donald even had two open criminal cases, one of which involved him strangling his husband.

They have had a stormy relationship since then and were not on good terms. Although Donald has not been charged with murder, he was denied bail. Moreover, he violated two protection orders that prohibited him from being near Jacob.

In February, he was arrested but given bail for $5,000. In one of the previous domestic fight incidents, Jacob was bleeding from the forehead, but the two said that he had fallen. In June, Donald was arrested again for trying to attack Jacob with a knife.