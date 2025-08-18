‘We Trusted this Facility’ – Georgia Childcare Worker Charged With Child Abuse and Aggravated Battery After 1-Year-Old Left With Black Eye and Battered Face

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of child abuse.

A Georgia childcare worker was accused of abusing a toddler. The woman who has now been fired by the establishment is facing several charges related to the alleged abuse. Here’s everything you need to know about the disturbing events that unfolded at the Little Blessings Child Care in Bianbridge, Georgia.

The family of one-year-old Clay Weeks was left shocked when the toddler returned home with a severely battered face. The saddening events unfolded when the family entrusted a church-run child care to look after the child. This happened on the first day that Clay’s first day at the child care.

The boy’s father, who is a US Marine, took to his Facebook to pen a heartbreaking post that revealed details of his child’s alleged abuse. He also posted multiple pictures of the 1-year-old that showed signs of the brutal abuse. In the photo, Clay sported a black eye and a battered face. His right cheek also showed heavy swelling, likely a result of the beating he took.

Yvette Thurston, a worker at the day care, was arrested for the alleged abuse of the toddler. The woman was arrested on Monday after the alleged abuse was caught on surveillance footage.

Cory reveals how the family was first told that their 1-year-old suffered the said injuries after another child hit him with a plastic toy. In the post, he went on to note how he checked the surveillance footage at the day care, which revealed the horrifying reality. According to the Marine, the video clearly showed Thurston attacking the toddler.

🚨 SHOCKING: Daycare worker Yvette Thurston, 54, charged with FIRST-DEGREE CHILD ABUSE in Bainbridge, GA. Accused of BRUTALLY beating a toddler at Little Blessings church daycare. Surveillance video exposed the horrific act. The child was hospitalized. 😡 Justice must be served!… pic.twitter.com/ZMOullog5M — NewsDaily🪖🚨🪖 (@XNews24_7) August 17, 2025

“Nothing we saw was for the faint-hearted, especially happening to such an innocent soul,” he noted. The father of two points out that the severity of his son’s injuries makes him certain that this isn’t the first time that the daycare worker has engaged in harming a child.

“We trusted this facility to care and love our kids, and on their first day, that was violated,” Weeks shared. He admitted that what happened is every parent’s nightmare and “we had to live it and are still living it.” Clay’s father also added how he would make sure that nothing related to the case was being “swept under the rug.”

Decatur County investigators working on the case shared that the video surveillance footage acquired from the daycare played an integral part in the investigation. A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning revealed that Thurston was fired by the child care program after the alleged abuse came to light.

‘A day care worker in Georgia was arrested earlier this week following a report of alleged child abuse. Bainbridge police say Yvette Thurston, 54, was taken into custody Monday & faces charges of first-degree aggravated battery & three counts of first-degree child abuse’

– WCTV pic.twitter.com/M8WufYImEd — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) August 17, 2025

The statement from the agency also revealed that the incident is being investigated by them. “DECAL will continue to work closely with law enforcement and all relevant parties to ensure a comprehensive review of the facts,” the spokesperson shared.

According to a WDRW report, Yvette Thurston has been charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree aggravated battery.