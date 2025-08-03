Day Care Employee Tossed 2-Year-Old Into a Wall ‘Like a Piece of Luggage’ — “I Kinda Lost My Cool….”

A Connecticut day care employee is responsible for physically abusing a 2-year-old child. She threw the toddler for no reason into the wall.

After months of denial, Kristie Kovarcik has pleaded guilty to her actions. There are 3 counts of 2nd degree misdemeanor on her. The incident took place in October 2023. The former daycare worker was arrested in February 2024.

The town’s police were notified about the incident. They were given a detailed overview of the employee who assaulted the toddler.

They notified the child’s parents and offered them internal surveillance footage. The parents then went to the police station, demanding her arrest. The footage is gruesome to watch. One describes it as the day care worker walking towards the toddler and grabbing the child by the shirt.

She picked the kid up with both hands and threw him into the air to be struck by the wall like you’d throw luggage, as per a report by Greenwich Time.

This left a bruise on the kid and mental trauma, to say the least. However, the police expressed the incident in less descriptive form. They said the defendant picked up the kids and tossed them to the side, leaving a bruise.

The kid’s head struck the wall and left a contusion above the right eye. The day care’s director viewed the incident and heard the child had stuck the wall. She came to the room and removed the child. Furthermore, she reported the incident to the parents as she was legally required to do that.

In other videos, Kristie is seen forcefully pushing on a different kid’s chest. A video from November also shows her shoving a kid out of her way. There is a series of physical harm from her side. She defended herself by saying she lost her cool.

However, her initial statement was to deny all the incidents. She is set to appear in court on September 25th now. Such incidents of abuse are more common than you think in daycares and schools.