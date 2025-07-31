She Spent Her Last Night ‘Locked In a Box’—Parents Charged With Child Abuse After 5 Year Old Nevada Girl Found Dead

Trigger Warning: This article has mention of child abuse.

Andrea Loving, a woman from Nevada, faced child abuse charges after her 5-year-old daughter was found dead in her family’s home. According to reports from the Reno Gazette-Journal, KOLO-TV, and KRNV, on Monday, July 28, the woman was arrested by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the case.

As reported by PEOPLE, on the morning of April 3, the sheriff’s office responded to a Cold Springs, Nevada home, where they discovered the unresponsive body of Izabella Loving. According to the probable cause affidavit, the little girl was found in an upstairs bedroom lying next to a “tiny mattress with no bed frame.” The emergency responders who arrived at the scene pronounced her dead.

KRNV reported that there were multiple “signs of trauma” on Izabella’s body, including her face, pelvis, hips, arms, and genitals. She also had a black eye and a gash on her face, leading to at least 10 injuries.

Before the arrest of the mother, Nicholas Loving, Izabella’s father, was charged with child abuse, causing substantial bodily harm. However, it is not confirmed whether he had entered a plea deal or hired an attorney.

As reported by KOLO-TV, Nicholas claimed that his daughter’s temperature was around 96 or 97 degrees. He gave her a birth and then put her to bed, which was basically a 5-by-5-foot box with a lock on it. The outlet further added that the pair’s other two daughters slept in a “nice, queen-sized bed.”

The tragic death of Izabella Loving back in April shook the Cold Springs community, and former neighbors are still looking for answers. Tonight on @KRNV, hear some of those neighbors react to Monday’s arrest of Izabella’s mother, Andrea. pic.twitter.com/qmvrOQrzVE — Will Payne (@willpayne_news) July 30, 2025

According to the outlet, the man admitted to keeping Izabella in a “small, make-shift cubby in the girls room” sometimes as punishment. The affidavit continues that at midnight, Izabella’s siblings woke up the parents, saying that she was throwing up. However, the father waited at least five hours before calling 911. By that time, the 5-year-old was already unresponsive. Andrea claimed that her husband wouldn’t let her call for help.

“I should go to jail for not helping her and Nick should go to jail for killing her,” she said, according to News4. As reported by the Gazette-Journal, Izabella’s cause of death is yet to be determined officially.

“While we cannot comment on an active prosecution, we remain firmly committed to securing full justice for Izabella Loving in the proceedings ahead,” Washoe County DA Chris Hicks told PEOPLE.