Washington in Shock as Donald Trump Launches His Biggest Attack Yet on America’s Intelligence Community

President Donald Trump‘s ongoing conflict with the country’s intelligence agencies has reached a new level of tension, going from heated words to what seems like a full-blown purge. The latest moment in this feud was when the FBI searched the home of John Bolton, who used to be the National Security Adviser. Many who know what’s happening behind the scenes think this was not just because of personal issues, but also to send a message to scare the intelligence community into keeping quiet, according to Shane Harris from The Atlantic.

The ripple effects of John Bolton’s departure were felt immediately and were brutal.

As his personal items were being packed up, The Washington Post broke the news that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had removed Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. This move came after Gen. Kruse dared to challenge President Donald Trump’s public claims about completely wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

In another shock, Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, removed several officers’ security clearances. These were the very same people who had been working tirelessly to combat Russian meddling in the 2016 elections — something Donald Trump has often called a “hoax.” Harris calls this “the week Trump’s campaign against the ‘deep state’ kicked into high gear.”

The term ‘purge’ seems almost too soft for several long-serving government employees. The words resonating in the corridors of Washington, D.C. are “terrorizing the workforce.” This is not a coincidence. By withdrawing their security clearances, the President is effectively ending their careers. It is, in essence, farming fear and uncertainty in the national security community.

This wave of dismissals and raids is a deliberate tactic.

Donald Trump has frequently portrayed himself as being targeted by the intelligence community.

This specifically targets those who are interested in Russian involvement in the elections. With a desire for retribution and devoted allies carrying out his decisions, he’s now singling out figures such as Bolton and Kruse. And even though Bolton is well-known for stirring debates, this very public shaming has the community holding its breath in anticipation of who might face the axe next.

BREAKING: Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton says: “Putin sees Trump as an easy mark, and he’s been manipulating him very successfully.” pic.twitter.com/AuiNz1iYwU — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 12, 2025

“There are still officials working in the government who took part in the 2016 efforts to counter Russia.”

Harris worries these officials might be “next on the list to be purged.” The idea here isn’t just about ensuring everyone did their job right. It’s more about showing that you could be in trouble if you go against Donald Trump.

Many now believe that Trump’s goal is to use fear to control people.

As the dust starts to clear, what’s becoming evident is that President Donald Trump’s fight with the so-called “deep state” is not just empty talk anymore. It’s a genuine effort, with significant moves like firings and raids that aim to break down any opposition.

Donald Trump has just released his plan to “demolish the deep state.” Unglued Project 2025 stuff. Buckle up, folks. pic.twitter.com/AniimjUcbG — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 8, 2024

This slow fight for the anxious intelligence community wears you down.

They’re questioning how much further Donald Trump is prepared to push things, and for good reason.