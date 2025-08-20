Retired Intelligence Officers Believe Putin Has Compromising Material on Trump

It doesn’t take great powers of perception to observe that Trump acts a little differently around Putin.

When the brash American shares the same space as the reserved Russian, Trump’s usual wager and bombastic bluster visibly recede like a snail retreating into its shell. Putin on the other hand, just smiles coldly and has a look in his eyes that seems too suggest, ‘You’re my b**ch Trump. And you’ll do exactly what you’re told!’

Of course, that is all just idle speculation. Putin is a dangerous man, capable of unleashing a lot of hell, and any statesman would be wise to tread carefully in his presence. Does Trump instinctively realise that he can’t play a player, and that all his bluff and swagger will have zero effect on the former KGB agent?

Or is there something a little more sinister behind the engaging but extremely cautious dance between these two world leaders?

Does Trump really tread on eggshells around Putin because he is fearful of the damage a man with an ego to match his own can inflict upon the world stage if he decides to throw his dummies out of the pram? Or is the US President cautious for another reason entirely?

In plain speak, does Putin have some sort of dirt on Trump that could tarnish the Commander-in-Chief’s legacy quicker than you can say, ‘You’re being blackmailed, son!’

Does Putin possess the sort of compromising material that would rot Trump’s reputation much like fish left out in the fierce and unforgiving desert sun?

According to military analyst Professor Michael Clarke, there are a number of retired intelligence officers who believe exactly that!

Speaking to Sky News, Clarke explained that the Russian leader has the sort of dirt on Trump that goes “far beyond hookers in Moscow hotel rooms.”

The Professor explained that from what he can gather, it’s “About something longer-lasting and deeper and more financial – I don’t know if that’s true or not.”

Clarke also added that other sources have speculated that Trump is “very impressed” by Putin’s seemingly psychopathic willingness to resort to nuclear weapons and that his cunning ways have left Trump “frightened.”

Clarke explained, “It gave Trump a clear sense that if you push me too hard, I will use nuclear weapons, and Trump has never been ever to get over that.

“Trump is frightened of him, he’s frightened of him intellectually, and he’s frightened of him because he thinks he might use nuclear weapons.”

Clarke added, “The rest of us might say that you shouldn’t be frightened of it.

“If ever there was a country that didn’t need to feel frightened, it’s the United States.”

Putin has always been the world leader who resembles every James Bond villain that has ever existed. Not only does he look like he plays with a lot of pussies, but he also carries himself with the air of a man who immensely enjoys watching people lose all hope and dignity as he thrashes them without mercy at poker or chess.

You can imagine him cool as a cucumber, slowly sipping on his whiskey as a red-faced Trump breaks out in a terrible sweat, and Putin slowly said in a deep Russian accent, ‘Your move, American!”

What move that will be remains to be seen. However, it will have huge consequences for the rest of the world. So let’s hope for everyone’s sake that when the time comes, Trump is not compromised or being held over a barrel.