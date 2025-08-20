Tulsi Gabbard’s Revenge Purge Runs Into Trouble Right Away

Tulsi Gabbard’s bold move to revoke security clearances from dozens of officials has sparked immediate backlash, with legal experts warning she may have broken the law in the process.

The former Hawaii congresswoman turned Trump ally revealed that 37 current and former officials had their clearances revoked under orders from the president, accusing them without evidence of politicizing intelligence, leaking classified material, and violating professional standards. But the public nature of the announcement has drawn fire from those who say she crossed a dangerous legal line.

The purge was unveiled when Gabbard posted a memo from her office on X, naming the individuals whose clearances were being stripped. The list reportedly includes intelligence officials who concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election, as well as others accused by far-right activist Laura Loomer of lacking loyalty to Trump. The move echoes Trump’s own efforts to punish political rivals by stripping security clearances during his presidency. Still, this time, the scale and the public naming of the targets are sparking alarm.

Tulsi Gabbard strips 37 of security clearances over Obama-ordered intel report that launched Russiagate https://t.co/7TnkI9X5rt pic.twitter.com/2Bqxx3mRLe — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2025

Mark Zaid, a well-known attorney representing intelligence officers and national security professionals, warned that Gabbard’s public disclosure may violate the law. “Can you say ‘Privacy Act violation’? I certainly can,” Zaid wrote on X, calling the release of names further proof of “weaponization and politicization.” He pointed out that many of the people listed are not public figures but career civil servants who worked under multiple administrations.

Zaid later told Axios that security clearance records are protected under the Privacy Act and maintained in a system of records that cannot be publicly released without the individual’s consent. “The government cannot simply release that information without written consent from the individual or the existence of a Routine Use, which I do not believe exists for this purpose,” he explained. His comments suggest that Gabbard’s memo could become the basis for legal challenges, potentially complicating Trump’s broader effort to reshape the intelligence community.

Can you say “Privacy Act violation”? I certainly can. Further proof of weaponization and politicization. The vast majority of these individuals are not household names & are dedicated public servants who have worked across multiple presidential administrations. https://t.co/B1IW8RBgNl — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) August 19, 2025

The list of targeted officials reportedly includes some who signed a letter supporting Trump’s first impeachment trial, when he was accused of trying to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden. Others on the list have been singled out by Loomer, the far-right conspiracy theorist who has celebrated the purge and claimed credit for pointing out disloyal Trump officials. Loomer quickly responded to Gabbard’s announcement by posting online celebrating the announcement.

The episode shows the political nature of the purge and the influence of fringe activists in shaping Trump’s approach to intelligence and national security. While Gabbard has positioned herself as a soldier carrying out the president’s directive to root out “politicized” intelligence officials, her decision to release names has handed critics a potential legal opening. Zaid himself has firsthand experience battling over clearances, as he is suing the Trump administration to restore his own after it was revoked. He previously represented the whistleblower who accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just made another rare appearance on Fox and WOW! She is not messing around with Russiagate. She knows every detail about Russiagate and that’s why the leftist hacks HATE her! This video is well worth the watch, share it so EVERYONE knows the TRUTH! pic.twitter.com/eApU9UuX2d — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 20, 2025

For Gabbard, the controversy marks an early stumbling block in her campaign to purge intelligence officials she and Trump accuse of disloyalty. What was intended as a show of strength and revenge against longtime critics is now raising serious questions about legality, privacy rights, and the politicization of national security. Whether the courts intervene remains to be seen, but the backlash is already casting a shadow over Gabbard’s high-profile move.