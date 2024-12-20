Was Lauren Boebert on the Pentagon's Terrorist List Just 'Because of a Tweet'? Here's the Truth

Lauren Boebert tweeted in June 2023 that the Pentagon viewed her as a 'security threat.' The Colorado firebrand, who's mostly known for her various controversies over the years, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Apparently the Pentagon thinks I'm a security threat because I oppose Biden's plans for a woke military. Call me whatever you want, but I'm not backing down today or ever."

Boebert also mentioned the same claim at Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit in a video by attorney Ron Filipkowski on X. The 38-year-old said, "I just read in the news today that I'm on the Pentagon's terrorist list because of a tweet!" In response, a Pentagon spokesperson told Newsweek, "We are aware of the tweet but are unable to determine the veracity of the claims at this time."

Author Kurt Eichenwald responded, "Well, given that the Pentagon doesn't designate individuals as security threats, I highly doubt this. Another unconnected agency does that, but I'm sure the minute I tell you which one, you will claim they have done it," as per The Independent. Also, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson mocked Boebert, "Bless your slow little heart."

The Colorado rep.'s claims could be a response to a post dated June 9, 2023, on TRLMX, a website containing posts from anonymous authors with a history of conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations. Someone with the pseudonym "Danny" wrote that the Pentagon had allegedly created a report in February 2021 highlighting social media content that could pose security threats. The report had screenshots of Boebert's X account as well as that of another MAGA activist, Marjorie Taylor Greene. However, a Pentagon spokesperson said they were 'unable to confirm the veracity of the document' in the report.

Still, the Colorado Congresswoman is among one of MAGA's most outspoken and unapologetic women. But this wasn't the only time her social media platforms were under scrutiny. Back in 2021, her X activity was under the microscope because critics said her inflamed rhetorics online and claims of voter fraud played a part in insinuating the Capitol Hill riots.

Although Boebert eventually deleted those tweets, they primarily talked about the preservation of the Second Amendment and backed Donald Trump's repeated claims of election interference after elections to POTUS Joe Biden. In addition, her tweets also opposed the COVID-19 mitigation measures. In fact, even after the violent January 6. attack, she tweeted on January 9, "Hillary must be pissed it took the DNC until 2020 to successfully rig an election."

Then, on January 13, Boebert posted that her X account had been shut down 'with no explanation' after she promoted Trump's claims of election fraud. "They do this to thousands of conservatives every single day. When the press reported the ban, it was lifted. What about the thousands of Americans who have been banned and are never heard from again?"

However, later, X spokesperson clarified to Newsweek that the suspension was a mistake. "In this instance, our teams took the incorrect enforcement action. The Tweet in question is now labeled in accordance with our Civic Integrity Policy. The Tweet will not be required to be removed and the account will not be temporarily locked."