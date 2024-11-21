Photos of Lauren Boebert from Her Life Before Politics Reveal Her Complete Unrecognizable Old Self

Some old photos of Lauren Boebert made the rounds on X a few years ago, and in them, she seems entirely different. Photos of Boebert from her Explore Talent website became viral online before she got into politics, suggesting that she dabbled in modeling and acting. Additionally, The Hill reported in 2022 that her profile was removed, but because of the Wayback Machine Archives, her content will remain online in perpetuity.

Lauren Boebert leaves a House Republican conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Oct 24, 2023 in DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The pictures showed Boebert with blonde hair, heavy makeup, and a radiant smile. One photo shows her sitting provocatively on a bed in what seems to be a low-cut minidress and high heels adorned with what appear to be jewels. The article also claimed that Lauren Boebert revealed her intention to sue the American Muckrakers PAC for defamation. Explore Talent's purportedly Boebert-related images were part of the case.

We probably shouldn’t pick Congresswomen from Explore Talent websites either 🙄 pic.twitter.com/b23L0LxgMQ — Paige #🟦🟧Ex GOP 🌻🥥🌴🇺🇸🦅 (@ItWasACoup) July 15, 2021

Among these, there seems to be one purportedly belonging to Mellissa Carone, the star witness for Rudy Giuliani who testified on the 2020 Michigan election fraud. Evidence was supplied via a screen grab of Carone's Explore Talent profile, which included the picture of the minidress. Additionally, the scandalous picture in the issue was supposedly of Carone and not Boebert, according to the Daily Mail.

How in the ever living hell did she get elected not once but twice? Poor job by the Dems in Colorado. — BigAngryFish (@BigAngryFish46) September 15, 2023

Nevertheless, on X, opinions were mixed as to whether or not it was really Boebert. One user shared the image on X and wrote along with it, "'Do you know who I am?' Yes we do, you’ve made that perfectly clear." Yet another commenter said, "Typical MAGA Freak.....lying about how they are about "family values".....what a lying." One more individual brought up, "How in the ever living hell did she get elected not once but twice? Poor job by the Dems in Colorado." In addition, one perplexed user inquired, "I despise Bimboebert more than anyone, but is that really her? I don’t see the resemblance."

In 2022, news came out that Boebert intended to file a defamation suit against a political action committee (PAC) that made many baseless accusations against her and which went viral on the internet. Furthermore, in an interview with the Washington Examiner, Boebert called the claims 'sexist,' and 'disgusting.' She said at the time, "This is very damaging, and that is why I’m going after this guy personally and his group with the full force of the law. I am not holding back, and I want to make sure that this never happens to anyone else again."

The PAC said, among other things, that Boebert was an escort for a rich guy and that she had an abortion in either 2004 or 2005 and another in 2009. The PAC claimed to have gotten the material from an unnamed 'verified source close to this matter,' and it included substantially edited screenshots of text chats and images of Boebert. There was a lack of supporting evidence for the assertions. The releases included two photographs that have been cropped from their original posts on Explore Talent, a social media-infused casting website.

