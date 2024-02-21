Donald Trump Jr. And Lauren Boebert Recieve Backlash for Peddling 'Deep State' Conspiracy

Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Turner, who is also the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee recently requested President Joe Biden to declassify information related to social security threats. As per ABC News, Turner stated that his panel had "made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat" about Russia wanting to place a nuclear weapon in space. "I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," the Ohio Republican said. Donald Trump Jr. picked up the news and instantly tweeted a 'deep state' conspiracy theory regarding the issue.

"Does anyone really believe that there is a serious Russian threat that magically leaks about 30 seconds after the Speaker said they’re not going to take up funding another $60 billion in Ukraine? Is anyone stupid enough to buy this at this point? Textbook deep state propaganda!" Trump Jr. wrote. Colorado representative Lauren Boebert backed him by tweeting, “Funny thing, ain’t it?”

As per Huff Post, the two were instantly roasted by followers on X for peddling lies. Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch Network wrote: "Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumber have theories".

@giraffea417 wrote: "A Republican leaked it..." @bosden303 tweeted: "Yeah, “leaked” by a guy your father endorsed." Another X user wrote, "It's hard to not feel sorry for both of them! Neither one could find Ukraine on a map without help! At least Jr. is cognizant enough (maybe) to not run for office."

Making fun of the GOP, another user wrote: "Um, do they realize that it's the Republican Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who leaked it?"

Meanwhile, Rep.Turner defended his earlier public statement regarding Russian nuclear weapons in space, “We need to make certain that we avert what could be an international crisis. I was concerned that it appeared that the administration was sleepwalking into an international crisis. But it looks like now they’re going to be able to take action,” he stated exclusively during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” airing.

As per Politico, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) accused Turner of attempting to strengthen support for two of his legislative priorities: renewing a contentious surveillance power and sending more aid to Ukraine. He called on Speaker Mike Johnson to initiate a formal investigation into Turner's statement.

Outside organizations sent Turner a letter stating that his actions "undermined your credibility, your committee, and national security," and they encouraged him to resign from his position as head of the important committee. “Ukraine funding certainly is important. And FISA certainly is important. But this is about Russia and the administration taking action,” Turner told NBC journalist Kristen Welker without being fazed by the backlash.