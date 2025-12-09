Was JD Vance’s Anti-Immigration Rant Aimed at Wife Usha? Congressman Makes Bold Claim

The world by now has well and clearly heard Vice President JD Vance’s anti-immigration rant. He has affirmed that those who speak different languages and are not of American origin are merely pilfering from the great American Dream.

However, netizens were quick to remind him that his own wife, Usha Vance, and her family were of Indian origin and had settled in the mainland U.S. In fact, confronting the kind of comments he made against immigrants to America, people even demanded that he set an example by voluntarily sending his wife and her family back to India.

Amid rumors of troubles in their marriage, JD’s claims led people to believe they were meant for his wife and in-laws. And recently, a Michigan Congressman has cemented the same train of thought, alleging that the 41-year-old was deliberately hypocritical in his choice of words.

Congressman Sri Thaneder, who was born and bred in Southern India, has now reacted heavily to JD Vance’s controversial comment. In return for the latter claiming that mass migration has been stealing the enriching American dream, Thaneder suggested that it was the Vice President’s family who had been doing it as well.

On social media, he posted a picture of JD Vance, his wife, Usha Vance and their kids, standing along with the rest of the Second Lady’s family. He captioned it as “By your own logic, your wife’s entire family is ‘stealing the American dream.”

By your own logic, your wife’s entire family is “stealing the American dream.” https://t.co/VT296F2pP9 pic.twitter.com/6wZ5JP6I6D — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) December 8, 2025

Well, JD Vance, in his original post against mass migration, had written, “Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system.”

He explained in detail such views after re-sharing a video of a Louisiana construction owner who praised the ICE crackdowns running along in the entire country.

Well, this has not been the first time that JD Vance has shown a slight objection to the kind of culture and upbringing his Indian-origin attorney wife has been bringing up. Previously, during a conversation with a massive audience for a Turning Point USA event, the VP hinted that he had hoped his wife, Usha Vance, would eventually convert from Hinduism to Christianity.

He had said, “My wife did not grow up Christian. I think it’s fair to say she grew up in a Hindu family, but not in a particularly religious family. Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that moved me in church? I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system. https://t.co/O4sv8oxPVO — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 7, 2025

Naturally, there was an intense backlash against him, given the condescending way he spoke about Usha’s religious and cultural roots. On the contrary, the U.S. Second Lady has always stood her ground and defended her background, expressing the greatest pride in her upbringing.

She had once said, “My parents are Hindu, and that is one of the things that made them such good parents, that made them really good people. And so I have seen the power of that. My grandmother is a particularly devout Hindu. She prays every day. She goes to the temple regularly. She’ll do her own pujas (prayer rituals).”