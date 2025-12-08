JD Vance Criticizes Immigrant Neighbors, But Netizens Remind Him Of Wife Usha

U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s latest statements just landed him in fresh controversy. This time, he chose to speak on a rather sensitive topic: mass immigration, and it has obviously led people to ask questions about his personal life, including his wife, Usha Vance, and her parents. For the unversed, the Second Lady of the United States of America is the first Indian-American to hold the position. While she was born in San Diego, her parents are Telugu-speaking Indians who immigrated to the West and settled in an upper-class U.S. suburb.

Coming back to JD Vance’s controversial remark, it was made in October during a New York podcast. He argued against neighbors from different cultural backgrounds, who come from totally different cultures. While his comments were not made specific to any particular culture or ethnicity that he’s personally attached to, his choice of words made it pretty easy for people to be suspicious.

After his wife Usha was seen without her wedding ring, JD Vance said there was nothing to worry about because their marriage “is as strong as it’s ever been.” Uh oh. — AbstractThreats (@Dreamtwister6) December 8, 2025

Explaining the possible commotion which can happen when people of a different language settle inside the same house along with English-speaking Americans, he said, “20 people move into a three-bedroom house, 20 people from a totally different culture, totally different ways of interacting. Again, we can respect their dignity while also being angry at the Biden administration for letting that situation happen. And recognizing that their next-door neighbor is going to say, ‘Well, wait a second, what’s going on here, I don’t know these people. They don’t speak the same language as I do.”

JD continued with anti-immigration remarks. He discussed alleged feelings among American citizens who don’t feel comfortable living with neighbors with whom they have absolutely nothing in common. In his words, “It’s totally reasonable and acceptable for American citizens to look at their next-door neighbors and say I want to live next to people who I have something in common with, I don’t want to live next to four families of strangers.”

The VP’s words quickly sparked outrage online, and they reacted harshly, leading to severe backlash on social media. Netizens promptly reminded the 41-year-old that his wife, Usha Vance, and his in-laws, too, belonged to a different community and spoke a different language. They were immigrants from India to America.

‘Dawg, your in-laws speak another language!’: JD Vance hammered over anti-migrant remark. Once again the ‘Appalachian Arsehole’ makes a fool of himself not to mention his wife Usha Chilukuri is pissed. https://t.co/hnXl7rPnCX — Viktor-the-Nailer (@VBG1363148) December 7, 2025

For instance, one journalist named Brian Allen re-shared the comments made by JD Vance on X and wrote, “This man is married to an Indian woman. He has mixed-race kids. And he’s out here pandering to people who would’ve side-eyed his own family at the mailbox. If he won’t defend them, he’ll sell out anyone — MAGA included.” Another netizen echoed similar sentiments and commented, “Dawg, your in-laws speak another language.”

Some more netizens criticized the idea that JD Vance and similar-minded MAGA supporters were propagating among people. They, in fact, underlined the benefits of being multilingual. A social media user penned, “It’s not illegal to be bilingual. Abroad, people are learning second and third languages at a young age. When I lived in Thailand, 5-year-olds were taught three languages (Thai, Mandarin, and English). It’s like MAGA wants to be proud of their own ignorance.”

As if to add more fuel to the fire, another of JD Vance’s recent comments, in a similar tone, also set off outrage among social media users. His recent post on X, dated December 7, discussed mass migration as the theft of the American dream. JD wrote, “Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people who get rich off the old system.

In retaliation, netizens were quick to pour ire on the U.S. Vice President, commenting how he should then send back his wife, Usha, and her Indian family. A reader wrote, “That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India. Let us know when you buy the plane tickets. You must lead by example.” Another user mocked Usha’s native roots and how they directly confronted the school of thought her husband came from. The user commented, “An immigrant anchor baby stole the job as Second Lady.”

There were also a few more comments that demanded to ‘send back Usha’, as JD Vance’s statements clearly circled out immigrants like her as an obstacle to the American dream.

On the other hand, Second Lady Usha Vance has always taken pride in her Indian roots, unlike the ideas her husband has recently spoken about. In one of her interviews, the attorney had once said, “My parents are Hindu, and that is one of the things that made them such good parents, that made them really good people. And so I have seen the power of that.”