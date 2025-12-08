Man Says It’s ‘Amazing’ as Immigrants Fear Going to Work — and JD Vance Cheers It On

JD Vance is publicly celebrating the removal of immigrant workers from the country. The Vice President recently reposted a video of a business owner from Louisiana who said he noticed a clear change after ICE’s crackdown in the state.

In the clip that Vance reposted, a construction company owner described how his business was affected by ICE’s increased presence in the state. “No immigrants want to go to work,” the man in the video can be heard saying. He added that the change has been “amazing.”

“I’ve gotten more calls in the last week than I’ve gotten in the last 3 months,” the owner said in the video. Vance, who reposted the video, had much to say on the topic himself. He claimed that mass migration was the “theft” of the American Dream.

Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system. https://t.co/O4sv8oxPVO — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 7, 2025

He then went on to say that this has always been the case while claiming that every “position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study” supports his statement. “Suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system,” he added.

Trump and Vance have emerged as an unshakable duo with mass deportation as their shared goal. ICE agents have arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana, during what is undoubtedly the biggest immigration crackdown in U.S. history.

The President announced on social media his decision to deploy the National Guard to Louisiana, with troops serving as an extension of ICE’s operations.

The move comes after State Governor Landry himself requested the National Guard troops to be sent in to fight violent crimes that Trump has spoken about for months. The President has deployed the troops in several states with the same line of reasoning.

Many state officials have not been as keen on the idea as Landry has been. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has staunchly opposed the presence of National Guard troops in his state, even calling it an “invasion.”

I am sounding the alarm on the real crisis we face today. Donald Trump’s overreach is what our founders warned against – it is unprecedented, unwarranted, and un-American. There’s no emergency here that calls for military intervention. pic.twitter.com/qokhDNGMKX — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 25, 2025

That has not stopped Trump from doing exactly what he has set his mind to. The President has ordered troops to bulldoze their way into states regardless of the state authorities’ opposition.

Vance spoke up against individuals who have opposed the Trump administration’s deportation plans after the shooting that took place at the ICE detention center in Dallas.

He prefaced by saying that people who do not agree with the policies do not have to agree with them. “But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell,” he added. The Vice President then claimed that people like these have no place in the political conversation of the country.