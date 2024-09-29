War Veteran Shares Bizarre Theory About How 'Real' Jennifer Lopez Was Actually 'Executed'

Jennifer Lopez may be in the news for her marital issues, but a war veteran brought into light a bizarre conspiracy theory about her. Micki Larson-Olson, a former Air Force officer, shared a post on X, formerly Twitter in response to 50 Cent's claims that Ben Affleck left JLo because of her involvement with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. According to the veteran's bizarre claim, Lopez "is a man."

— Micki Larson-Olson (@QPATRIOTMLO1) September 21, 2024

The MAGA supporter shared two side-by-side references to his theory. On the left, he shared a video of JLo dancing that is sometimes zooming in to her private part and an updated list of names of those who have been arrested, executed, and/or replaced. The post that amassed 53K views was captioned, "And JLO is a man. Well was because the real JLO was executed."

— Robins Nest (@RobinsNest1717) September 22, 2024

Netizens on social media had mixed reactions to this claim as one X user, @sclarke1951, recalled, "I remember seeing this on TikTok, back when everybody was in their lockdown COVID-19 mode." Another one, @LisaWieber3, asked the war veteran's sources of this information, "Micki where do you get all your information from? High-level sources?"

— Evan Paul Carlson (@EvanPaulCarlson) September 22, 2024

Making another wild claim, X user, @Vivian67757711 wrote, "Ben Affleck has also been executed." This X user, @Sunday_de_mor, added to the conspiracy theory, "Unlike Big Mike, there are plenty of JLo pregnancy photos. Not as sloppy as Meghan Markle's big belly that sometimes dropped to her thighs Rihanna wore clothes exposing her big belly even in NY winter time." Meanwhile, @beo1960 rubbished his claims, "Nobody was executed, you dumb f**k."

— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 21, 2024

Talking about conspiracy theory, rapper 50 Cent, who feuded with disgraced music mogul Diddy Combs, said his ex-girlfriend Lopez was involved with minors in his 'freak-off' parties. For this reason, the Gone Girl actor left her. Apparently, JLo and Diddy have a long history. The musicians dated from 1999 to 2001 and though they ended their romance, remained on friendly terms.

The Selena star is silent amid Diddy's recent arrest but she opened up about her brief romance with the accused, saying, he was the first man who was "unfaithful" to her. Back in 2019, Lopez told CBS that the two met when she was about to release her first album and he assisted her with the production, "He became kind of a mentor to me at that moment. We had this kind of crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang," per The Mirror.

A post shared by sancriradioshow ® (@sancriradioshow)

After dating for two years, the ex-couple went their separate ways in 2001 after she experienced infidelity. Speaking to Vibe magazine in 2003, Lopez further shared, "It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful. I never caught him but I just knew. He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night," adding that she went into depression following the breakup, "I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin."

The 54-year-old has been arrested in New York for sex trafficking charges, racketeering, and forcing his victims to have sex with male prostitutes. Amid his indictment, Lopez has been silent and is also in the process of finalizing her divorce from her estranged husband Affleck.