When Jennifer Lopez Recalled Her Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs: "I Was Crying, and Going Nuts"

Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs were in a tumultuous relationship from 1999 to 2001, the two first met while collaborating for her song video- If You Had My Love. As per Fandomwire, in the interview, the Bad Boy for Life rapper claimed that 'it was love at first sight', however, Lopez had a different view since the beginning. During her relationship with Diddy, the On the Floor songstress disclosed in a 2003 interview with Vibe magazine that she was often angry and thought she was losing it. “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin,” she said. “I never caught him [cheating], but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.” The couple officially called it quits after J-Lo had a long reflection about her adult life. “I had to think, do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at 3 in the morning? Lopez revealed.

As per EW, there were rumors that throughout Lopez and Combs' romance, she would go after him and knock on hotel rooms in an attempt to find him. ”I can’t remember right now, but I won’t say it didn’t happen,” she said. ”I never caught him but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.” Lopez admitted that she rebounded with Cris Judd and married a second time after splitting from Combs in 2001.

"Coming out of a torrid relationship, I meet this sweet person who’s so refreshing,” she says. ”But marriage is not just about love. I thought I had learned that in my first marriage…. I loved Cris, and still love him, he’s one of the best people. This wasn’t an easy thing to walk away from, but we didn’t have what it takes to make a marriage work…. Cris knows the last thing I ever wanted in this f—— world was to hurt him.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dave Hogan

As per EW, Combs in an interview compared his failed relationship with famous couples like Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner and Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio. ”Sometimes, when two people get together, you feel a certain type of spark that’s like, ‘Yo!”’ Despite their breakup, he tried to woo her with 100 white doves but nothing worked out between them further. As per Rolling Stones, Combs allegedly even harrassed Lopez after their breakup, “Damien Vasquez, a former Bad Boy intern, says after Combs and Lopez broke up, Combs had staffers camp outside MTV’s TRL studios with signs to win her back. Ventura claimed that every time she hid, Combs’ network of operatives found her and implored her to return, including a Bad Boy executive who threatened to withhold the release of her music if she didn’t return Combs’ calls.”

Lopez hinted at their abusive relationship in her 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, “There were people in my life who said ‘I love you’ and then didn’t do things that were kind of in line with the word ‘love.’ Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun. I mean, I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I’ve definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things. Rough. Disrespectful.”