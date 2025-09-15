Wall Street Journal Hints ‘Regret’ For GOP, Assures Democratic President Takeover ‘As Soon As 2029

Donald Trump’s recently appointed Stephen Miran as nominee for the Federal Reserve Board. But it ended up inviting a major warning from the fearless Wall Street Journal. Well, Trump’s second term at the White House has, as it is, not been without a fair share of criticism from far and beyond.

With his attempts to control the Fed and slash interest rates, he got massive backlash from the WSJ’s conservative editorial board. Their headline stated how the Republican Party will be being haunted by its own ghost once a Democratic President chairs the White House.

Crypto pay: Trump to eliminate massive US debt with cryptocurrency The huge state debt looming over the US economy can be dealt with via cryptocurrency, Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News. pic.twitter.com/4teT4HVHP4 — Truth Seeker (@mib_63) September 15, 2025

They added that GOP “might regret” it the next time there’s a Democratic President. Which there will be, maybe as soon as 2029.” Stephen Miran, used to be the erstwhile Chair Of The White House Council of Economic Advisors. He will now take an unpaid leave of absence before the incumbent role and then again return to it.

The Wall Street Journal has targeted Miran for losing ‘independent’ decision-making and to fulfill the bidding of Mr. Trump. WPJ commented on the failure of the Republicans to look beyond short-term political calculations.

Their statement read, “A tragedy of the Trump years is the failure of Republicans to look beyond short-term tactical political calculations to the implications of their decisions for the long term. A progressive President will be able to point to Mr. Trump and Senate precedent if he tries to put a White House official on the Fed, as Mr. Trump is now doing. The failure to resist Mr. Trump’s executive-power excesses today will hurt the GOP and the country in the future.”

“Wall Street Journal Bursts A Donald Trump World Bubble: ‘Sorry’” – HuffPost #SmartNews https://t.co/OXgyAUPy1T — Republicans For Better Government (@rep4bettergovt) September 15, 2025

It is worth highlighting that the Wall Street Journal has recently been quite critical of every Trump move. His ‘unprogressive’ nature has of focusing only on immediate concerns. He is not considering the potential consequences of a new President from the Democratic Party taking office.

This rash decision can be counterproductive, not only for GOP but also for the country itself. The Wall Street Journal appears to be very certain about a Democratic Party takeover as soon as 2029.

In other news, Trump has also been staying in the limelight over frequent buzz around his alleged decline in health. From grumpy faces to fatigue during walks, the U.S. President, in fact, ended up churning out death hoaxes across social media. During a recent Tech Dinner with the Trump made note of the popular social media belief of his demise and noted how he was, in fact, in the pink of his health.