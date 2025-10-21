Eric Trump might still be cringing after his painfully awkward CNN appearance with Kaitlan Collins on October 16, 2025. The president’s middle son sat down for a serious interview. However, he ended up going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Collins pressed Eric about the Trump family’s business ties in Indonesia and whether his father is mixing politics with profit. Then she rolled a clip that made things even more uncomfortable. In the footage, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is seen chatting with Donald Trump. On a hot mic, the president promises to connect him with Eric, gushing, “such a good boy.”

When Collins asked if his dad had called him about that chat, Eric smiled and said, “Not about that. But I’m glad that he acknowledges that I’m a good boy. I am a good boy.”

BREAKING: Eric Trump goes MEGA-VIRAL after he bizarrely states on Fox News that he’s a “good boy” for his daddy Donald — and now a wave of mockery is lighting up social media. Paging Dr. Freud to the White House… “Uh what,” wrote podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen on X,… pic.twitter.com/6SJJb1mNs1 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 17, 2025

Yes, he really said that. Collins somehow kept a straight face, but social media sure didn’t. Eric’s words exploded online. Within hours, the “good boy” moment had become meme gold. It looked like the younger Trump was just thrilled to be praised by his father, even on live TV. The desperation for dad’s approval? Hard to miss.

X (formerly Twitter) users couldn’t believe it was real. Some even thought the clip had to be AI. “So Eric is the family dog?” one person joked. Another wrote, “He’s been waiting for this validation his whole life. Sad.”

Donald Trump’s parenting style was famously distant — so maybe Eric’s been chasing that pat on the head for decades. Despite his glow-up and attempts to carve out his own space, one thing hasn’t changed: his total loyalty to his dad.

He’s been defending Donald for years. Remember the “Access Hollywood” scandal before the 2016 election? When those tapes surfaced, Eric brushed it off as “locker room banter.” He even blamed Hillary Clinton for the fallout.

And when that eyebrow-raising birthday card supposedly sent from Donald to Jeffrey Epstein popped up in September 2025, Eric rushed to Newsmax to deny it. “I can tell you my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings,” he said. The problem here is, Donald’s doodles have literally been sold at auction.

Eric’s devotion is deep, but he’s also been teasing his own political ambitions. “You know, if the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it,” he told the Financial Times back in June 2025. Then this month, while promoting his book Under Siege, he admitted, “Never say never, but hopefully I can avoid the nightmare … of politics for a little while longer.”

For now, though, he’s not running for president. Just running damage control.