Wait, That’s Barron? Trump’s Youngest Son’s Rare Speaking Clip Has Fans Comparing His Voice to This Hollywood Star

Despite having very little public presence, Barron Trump has already made a dedicated fan base for himself. Because of his rare appearance and speeches, fans went completely crazy after Barron’s voice was heard in a 17 second clip from the documentary Art of the Surge.

The documentary delves into Donald Trump’s bid into his presidency and in the clip, Trump’s youngest son could be heard saying, “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you” to a woman before he turned his attention to UFC’s head, Dana White.

🚨Behind the scenes: President Trump with Barron and Dana White on election night….😎 Trump to Dana White: “Can we make him [Barron] into a UFC fighter?” 🔥😁 pic.twitter.com/VZglc2tsSe — Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) December 5, 2024

Trump then asked if he and Dana were meeting for the first time, to which both of them said yes. To this, Trump asked Dana “Can we make him into a fighter?” and the audience erupted with laughter at the President’s humor. The youngest First son on the other hand responded by shaking his head at his father’s question and suggestion.

Since the clip has gone viral, fans have been praising him and his voice. One user on X commented, “First time I’ve ever heard Barron talk.” Another one said, “Sounds like Timothée Chalamet.” A third user added, “Barron is such a gentleman.”

Trump’s presidential campaign was the time when his youngest son made a lot of public appearances and it was clear from the responses that he was well accepted with the Trump fan-base. He also actively helped in his father’s presidential campaign as was pointed out by his mother Melania Trump.

However, despite being well liked, he has also faced trolling incessantly and now that he is in college there are often various speculations and rumors about his weird behavior on the campus. Recently, when Trump was having an intense battle with Harvard university, Barron’s name got dragged in as netizens claimed that the real reason that Trump was so badly after Harvard was that Barron was denied admission there.

The situation went so bad that Melania had to intervene and clarify that her son never applied to Harvard and therefore the question of rejection does not arrive. Besides getting dragged into the political troubles of his father, his romantic life has also often been criticized and not always with the best of intentions.

However, his fans have always stood by his side and the recent frenzy over his voice only proves that. Given that he is the President’s son, no matter how much of a low profile he tries to maintain, he is always under media scrutiny for everything he does.