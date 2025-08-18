Vladimir Putin’s Weird ‘Poop’ Security Protocol Rumor Resurfaces – and It’s More Embarrassing Than Ever

Strange, unsubstantiated rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin are not unusual, and one of them, about his “poop,” surfaced once more during his visit to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump in Alaska on Saturday. However, the meeting did not result in an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump met on Friday at a military installation in Alaska to discuss the situation in Ukraine. During his trip to Alaska, rumors that Putin’s bodyguards gather his “poop,” or fecal matter, and bring it back to Russia whenever the leader travels overseas resurfaced.

The Russian president’s Federal Protection Service (FPS) allegedly collects his human waste, including his feces, when he travels overseas, according to a 2022 report by two seasoned investigative journalists, Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, in the French magazine Paris Match.

The story claims that the Russian President’s urine and feces contain important information, implying that foreign intelligence or spy services may analyze the data to gain insight into the Russian president’s health condition and perhaps much more.

“Among the cohort accompanying Vladimir abroad, one person is tasked with collecting his natural excrement and taking it to Moscow. All of it. This is the clue, which has gone unnoticed, that his excrement and urine contain vital information… for the future of the world. So many traces of possible treatments to be concealed. We first learned of this “harvest” in October 2019, after Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia,” the Paris Match report says.

This seems to suggest that the security detail may be in place to protect the privacy of Putin’s medical records. According to Middle Eastern indirect sources referenced in the 2022 article, the “delicate mission” was carried out under the direction of the Federal Protective Service, or FSO, which is in charge of protecting Russian dignitaries.

The report states that “absolute secrecy and intense pressure were used to force silence from the Russian embassy staff” and that an agent had to put Putin’s feces in specially made pouches to leave no trace and return everything to the nation in a special suitcase.

According to the article, this was also the case when Putin visited France on May 29, 2017, when Emmanuel Macron hosted him at Versailles. Mikhail Rubin has written about Russia for more than a decade, while Regis Gente is a writer who has authored two novels about the country.

Putin had his own private lavatory with a portable toilet during his visit to Vienna, according to former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova, who reportedly confirmed that such precautions existed.

She said that after taking office in 1999, the president has continued the practice, according to a source. In recent years, there have been rumors circulating regarding the health of 72-year-old Putin, with unsubstantiated accusations ranging from Parkinson’s disease to various malignancies.

Putin seemed to be jerking his legs abruptly during a news appearance in Astana, Kazakhstan, in November, raising questions about his health.