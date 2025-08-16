Donald Trump Looks ‘Worn Out’ at Putin Summit – Viewers Say He Could Barely Stay Awake

Donald Trump seemed to be exhausted after his Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin. The two met to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war ceasefire. They had a productive meeting, yet could not reach common ground.

After the meeting, the two made speeches at the press conference. Viewers were quick to see that Trump looked exhausted and spoke in a croaky voice. One user spotted that he looked more tired than disappointed.

People may dissect his tiredness to understand how the meeting went. A political analyst, Sarah Reese chimed in saying he sounded broken and exhausted as he babbled in his croaky voice. Besides, he called Putin the boss so that was him accepting that he isn’t the most powerful man.

So far Trump considers himself to be a superpower and he can achieve anything. It is possible that Putin and his team exhausted the 79 year old president too much. in a clip from his airforce one he was seen leaning on the wall for support. So he wasn’t just tired in the press conference but continued to feel the same later.

I don’t know, Putin seems more talkative and happier with the meeting and in better spirits than Trump did. Trump looked disappointed, bummed out about the meeting. He didn’t look too sure, and honestly, I didn’t like how he called Putin the boss#TrumpPutinSummit pic.twitter.com/vbh4pt4k69 — Carlos Franco (@Lasvegasfrancos) August 15, 2025



He struggled to climb the stairs, but that isn’t something new. He has been seen stumbling on the stairs earlier. However, this time his tiredness was on a whole other level, and people witnessed it as he tried to cover it up with his usual boastful statements.

Several users are pointing out that earlier Trump stated not to stand near Putin in case there was no ceasefire deal. but now he must be embarrassed to take questions about his failure and no deal.

Another user commented how awkward Trump’s end of speech was since he was trying to make it interesting and twist from the narrative of appearing weak.

Trump sounds exhausted and broken as he babbles about the “Russia hoax” a minute and half into his statement. Trump goes on to call Putin “the boss.” pic.twitter.com/X1wdZ0TLQe — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2025



One user claimed it was a bad day for Trump with this humiliating summit and also failing to send federal police to Washington. So he could not achieve his goals anywhere he wanted to.

Trump stated their summit was productive as it was the first one in the last 4 years. He also declared that the two were headed some way towards progress and better negotiations.

People were just relieved that he didn’t throw Ukraine under the bus to cover up the Epstein drama. So he did not make deals with any major concessions.