Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘Inside Job’ Comments Draw Sharp Criticism From Liz Cheney

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) did not mince words as she criticized Vivek Ramaswamy's claims that the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack was an "inside job," reports NBC News. On CBS Mornings, Cheney responded to Ramaswamy's remarks from the fourth GOP presidential debate, where he made unproven claims about the attack and the 2020 election.

"If what he means by 'inside job' is that it was a sitting president of the United States who launched a coup against the government, that there were members of the House of Representatives who helped him… that absolutely is true," Cheney stated, as reported by The Hill. Ramaswamy had asserted during the debate that the 2020 election "was indeed stolen by Big Tech" and the 2016 election "was stolen from [Trump] by the national security establishment."

Vivek's 💣 truth bombs:



…January 6 now does look like it was an inside job



…The Great Replacement theory is not some great right wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic party's platform



…That the 2020 election was indeed stolen by Big Tech



🧵 (1) pic.twitter.com/X2yqoxjLFI — Alex ❎ (@AlexChecked) December 7, 2023

Cheney, who served as the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot, likened Ramaswamy's statements to "Area 51 conspiracy theory garbage." She expressed concerns about the impact of his rhetoric, stating that he is "the dream of the Chinese Community Party" and "of the Russian government." Cheney emphasized the destructive nature of Ramaswamy's words, suggesting that adversaries would find his stance favorable. Ramaswamy's controversial remarks also led Cheney to draw parallels to "the deep state that at least Donald Trump attempted to take on." She characterized his claims as detrimental and accused him of serving as a force that pleased adversaries.

The clash occurred during the GOP debate in Tuscaloosa, Ala., hosted by NewsNation. Cheney appeared to discuss the GOP debate Wednesday night and used the opportunity to share her views on Ramaswamy's statements and promote her new book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning. The debate featured Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Moderated by Elizabeth Vargas, Megyn Kelly, and Eliana Johnson, the debate highlighted the dynamics among the candidates.

Right from the start, DeSantis and entrepreneur Ramaswamy strongly criticized Haley. This came at a time when her polling numbers were on the rise due to impressive showings in earlier debates. Notably, she recently gained endorsement from the Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity, and a super PAC backing her received substantial contributions from tech and Wall Street financiers. Meanwhile, the fourth candidate on stage, former New Jersey Governor Christie, found himself unable to speak for the initial 15-16 minutes of the debate, as the focus remained on the barrage of attacks targeting Haley, reported CBS News.

The recent GOP primary debate witnessed lively exchanges involving four of the leading Republican contenders for the presidential nomination. Notably absent was former President Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP race. Despite his non-participation, discussions frequently revolved around Trump, with references to him in both questions and responses.

