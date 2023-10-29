Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, has a lot of controversies surrounding his recent claims. In the latest addition to it, Ramaswamy has cast doubt on the veracity of the government's explanation of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, expressing skepticism about the findings of the 9/11 Commission.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

During the interview with host Alex Stein, Ramaswamy was asked whether he believed 9/11 was an "inside job" or if he accepted the government's narrative. Per NBC News he stated, "I don't believe the government has told us the truth," emphasizing his commitment to evidence and data. Ramaswamy went on to express his skepticism about the 9/11 Commission, stating unequivocally, "Do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur from Ohio did not imply complicity or responsibility of the United States in the attacks, distancing himself from the core argument of the "9/11 Truther" movement. Following the dissemination of a clip from the interview online, Ramaswamy clarified that he was specifically referring to the Saudi Arabian government's explanation of the attack. He emphasized that while Al-Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, there has been a lack of comprehensive examination regarding who in the Saudi government may have known about it. He further indicated a call for a more thorough investigation into the Saudi government's role in the events surrounding 9/11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ramaswamy (@vivekgramaswamy)

The 9/11 Commission, established to investigate the attacks, released its final report in 2004. However, skepticism and alternative theories about the events of that fateful day persist among some segments of the population. As a presidential candidate, Ramaswamy's stance on this issue may draw attention and spark discussions about the need for ongoing investigations and a commitment to uncovering the complete truth behind one of the most pivotal moments in modern history.

Last week, a comedian podcaster asked me if 9/11 was an “inside job or exactly as the government tells us?” I answered truthfully: I do not believe everything the government has told us about that day. I wasn’t referring to the baseless theories about controlled demolitions at… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 9, 2023

The rising politician of the US had tweeted earlier saying, "Last week, a comedian podcaster asked me if 9/11 was an “inside job or exactly as the government tells us?” I answered truthfully: I do not believe everything the government has told us about that day. I wasn’t referring to the baseless theories about controlled demolitions at buildings around the World Trade Center, but the very real possibility supported by recently declassified documents that al-Qaida’s attack was undertaken with support from Saudi intelligence officials."

.@alexstein99: "Was 9/11 an inside job or exactly how the government tells us?"@VivekGRamaswamy: "I don't believe the government has told us the truth. We have to be skeptical. Do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not." pic.twitter.com/nLhUtuvCZ5 — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) August 2, 2023

In an appearance on Blaze TV, he further acknowledged the controversy saying, "I don't believe the government has told us the truth. We have to be skeptical. Do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not." While users like Yaron Brook condemned his statement by tweeting, "He is becoming crazier and crazier by the minute. I had hope for him -- fresh face, willing to be radical, great speaker with energy. But, he has lost the plot..."

