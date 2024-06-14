Vivek Ramaswamy Says Hunter Biden's Trial is a ‘Sham’: "It’s a Smoke Screen"

Hunter Biden was found guilty by a jury of lying about his drug use while purchasing a revolver, potentially making him the first child of a sitting president to face imprisonment. While several GOP members appreciated the verdict, some believed the trial was used as a distraction. According to Vivek Ramaswamy, former US presidential aspirant, Hunter’s trial is a 'sham’ aimed at justifying Donald Trump’s conviction. He cautioned everyone to stay smart and not fall for the trap.

Sharing a video on his X account, Ramaswamy wrote, "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again— the Hunter Biden trial was a sham. It’s a smoke screen to legitimize the Trump conviction & to deflect attention from the Biden family’s actual likely crimes— selling off our foreign policy to make their family rich. Don’t fall for it." Several other users on the internet agreed with Ramaswamy with one user opining, "I think that Vivek is 100% correct about the Hunter Biden trial. It's a 'smoke screen.'" Another echoed, "Crime families let family members get arrested for taking eyes off the Crime boss."

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the Hunter Biden trial was a sham. It’s a smoke screen to legitimize the Trump conviction & to deflect attention from the Biden family’s actual likely crimes: selling off our foreign policy to make their family rich. Don’t fall for it. pic.twitter.com/Jyu7oEEb9u — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 11, 2024

As the comments poured in, a user chimed, "Exactly! Don’t be fooled! We are supposed to be appeased by Hunter Biden being found guilty, right? We all know that when he’s sentenced Hunter Biden will most likely get a year of community service- at the very most 6 months of probation. This was only done to make it look like ‘no one is above the law’ but we know better, don’t we?" Another person asserted, "Absolutely, Vivek. The Hunter Biden trial is just a distraction to legitimize the unjust attacks on Trump. Meanwhile, the real issue of the Bidens profiteering from our foreign policy is swept under the rug. It's clear they're using this as a cover-up for their corruption."

It's a "smoke screen". — Tom Bonjour (@TomBonjour5) June 11, 2024

A person pointed out the hypocrisy in rejoicing the conviction, "Correct. Why are conservatives celebrating a firearm conviction for lying on a government form? I thought conservatives were for gun rights and against excessive bureaucracy?" Meanwhile, several others slammed Ramaswamy over his remarks. An X user questioned, "Why is Vivek so concerned that MAGAs might begin to trust the legal system? Because they wouldn't vote for Trump if they trusted the justice system?" Another reasoned, "Huh? These two cases are not even remotely related."

Crime families let family members get arrested to take eyes off the Crime boss. — 🇺🇸 Stu ✝️ (@Ecclesiastes_38) June 11, 2024

As reported by BBC News, President Joe Biden claimed that he respects the jury’s verdict as he trusts the legal process. Although he was not present during the trial in Delaware, he changed plans at the last minute after the verdict was declared to wrap his son in a warm hug. Jill Biden and other family members including Hunter's sister and uncle were also present to show support. After the verdict, Hunter shared his disappointment but was grateful for the love and support he got from his family and friends. As per TIME Magazine, he said, “Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."