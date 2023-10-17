Vivek Ramaswamy Hits Out at Nikki Haley’s Foreign Policy, Says Experience ‘Shows in Her Bank Account’

Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley's verbal sparring continues as Ramaswamy hits out at Haley's foreign policy.

Speaking to reporters prior to his address at the First-in-the-Nation Leadership Summit hosted by the New Hampshire GOP, Ramaswamy charged Haley with having "personal conflicts of interest," seemingly a shot at her husband's corporate links with the defense sector, per Fox News.

"Nikki Haley has foreign policy experience, and it shows — in her bank account, to the tune of $8 million," Ramaswamy said. "It is sick. Especially when you have a Biden crime family and the White House that has monetized their connections and their foreign policy and sold off our foreign policy. We don’t need to substitute them with a Republican version of the same."

"I do not want a president anywhere near the White House who’s willing to march us into World War III," Ramaswamy said, slamming Haley.

Ramaswamy's comments come in retaliation to Haley's remarks earlier in the day comparing the entrepreneur's opinions on Israel and foreign affairs to those of the far-left "squad" in Congress, per POLITICO. “Ramaswamy sounds like the squad,” Haley told reporters after filing for the primary ballot at the state capitol. “And there’s no place for the squad or Ramaswamy” in discussions of international affairs. Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ramaswamy’s remarks.

While Trump is still the clear front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination, Haley, Ramaswamy, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are all vying for second place. This is the most recent strike in the rivals' long-running foreign policy rivalry, which has intensified after Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend.

It also occurred a few days after Ramaswamy faced criticism from his GOP opponents for allegedly claiming that Republicans were displaying "selective moral outrage" over Hamas attacks during an interview with Tucker Carlson, per CBS News. He asserted that some supporters of a more forceful military response are motivated by financial gain and “the corrupting influence of super PACs.”

Haley, on the other hand, has expressed her wholehearted and steadfast support for Israel. Though the GOP presidential field was mainly united in supporting Israel in the hours following the brutal attack on the Middle Eastern nation by Hamas militants, the war has subsequently become a bone of contention in the primaries.

Former President Donald Trump has been under fire from a number of his opponents, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Haley, for disparaging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calling Hezbollah "very smart." Haley sharply critiqued him during a town hall, saying, "This is a dangerous world. I don't want to hear from him how great Hezbollah is. I don't want to see him congratulate the Communist Party anymore. I don't want him hitting Netanyahu. … We can't have someone who is so clouded with the past that they can't see the future."

