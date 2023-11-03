Vivek Ramaswamy declared he would 'deal' with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the conflict in Ukraine with... a deal. A prominent opponent of US involvement in Ukraine up to this point, Ramaswamy, the youngest party candidate in history, also questioned if Ukraine is really a democratic country, per 1945 Magazine. On Piers Morgan's Uncensored program, Ramaswamy said that he would not 'give [Putin] anything' but 'give him a deal.' The GOP candidate continued, “He has to exit his military alliance with Xi Jinping (and) in turn, we’d give a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine.”

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Believes that the Real Truth About 9/11 is Still a Mystery

A surprised Morgan questioned Ramaswamy, “What? You would literally give Putin what he has stolen? You would give an evil dictator land he has stolen by killing people? You would give him the land?” Ramaswamy defended his decision, saying, “What threatens the United States of America? The Russia-China alliance.”

In addition, Ramaswamy challenged Morgan's assertion that Ukraine is a 'democratic' nation, pointing out that the Russian-speaking areas of the country that Russia has been occupying since 2014 have not had representatives in the Ukrainian parliament for nine years. “Ukraine is not a paragon of democracy,” he said.

"Ukraine is not a democratic country. If I win the election, I would offer Putin a deal to give up his alliance with China and freeze the current lines of control in Ukraine," US presidency candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said.



This man is a nutcase and needs a medical check up. pic.twitter.com/yCOV5u7X1I — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 1, 2023

Strong separatist movements supported by Russia are present in the aforementioned oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk, where they refer to themselves as 'Peoples' Republics,' even though international recognition of these governments is not acknowledged. Ramaswamy declared that the United States would 'freeze the current lines of control,' defying consensus throughout the world and claiming that the places that Moscow's soldiers are now occupying are territories that speak Russian. Moreover, as per the same 1945 report, 17.48% of Ukraine is presently under Russian occupation.

Also Read: Climate Change Denier Vivek Ramaswamy To Headline Jordan Peterson’s ARC Conference

The Ohioan, who represents an increasing percentage of party supporters, is among the Republican Party's most vocal opponents of US assistance to Ukraine. Ramaswamy is the youngest party candidate in history and a pro-Donald Trump Republican looking to provide a 'fresh face' for the GOP. Owing to his 'anti-woke' views and criticism of US foreign policy, he is likewise quite contentious.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: Fox News’ Mark Levin Faces Backlash for Labeling GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy a 'Charlatan'

Despite having no prior electoral experience, Ramaswamy's support has surged since he declared his campaign in February. He rose to almost 11% in the polls following a great showing at the first Republican debate in August, but he has since fallen back to about 6%. The businessman is presently trailing Trump, Governor DeSantis, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley in the polls.

TRUTH.



1. God is real.

2. There are two genders.

3. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels.

4. Reverse racism is racism.

5. An open border is no border.

6. Parents determine the education of their children.

7. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to… pic.twitter.com/Aj0TNFUT9i — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 2, 2023

An ardent supporter of former President Trump, Ramaswamy has indicated that if he [Ramaswamy] wins the primary, he would like to retain Trump as an advisor. “Honest to God, I would love Trump as an advisor, as a mentor … to be able to go further,” he told Morgan. He has even previously pledged to pardon the candidate should one of his four indictments result in a criminal conviction.

More from Inquisitr

Vivek Ramaswamy is Against Blacklisting Harvard Students Who Signed Controversial Anti-Israel Letter: "Simple Fools"

Vivek Ramaswamy Hits Out at Nikki Haley’s Foreign Policy, Says Experience ‘Shows in Her Bank Account’