In a bold and unapologetic critique, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has criticized Biden’s upcoming visit to Michigan, where the latter plans to express solidarity with striking auto workers. Ramaswamy, a conservative entrepreneur, has alleged Biden is employing a 'smokescreen to deflect reality' with his visit. Ramaswamy’s blistering remarks come at the time of Biden’s announcement that he wishes to travel to Detroit in support of the United Auto Workers’ (UAW) strike.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Biden, who has declared himself as a pro-union president, stated on X (previously known as Twitter), "Tuesday, I'll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It's time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs."

However, Ramaswamy posted on X, “Biden’s trip to ‘protest’ in Michigan is a smokescreen to deflect reality & the UAW strike is just a symptom of the deeper problem: a trifecta of rising prices + rising interest rates + stagnant wages,” Moreover, Ramaswamy also cast doubt on Biden’s intentions, declaring that the president’s economic policies have played a major part to the strike’s occurrence. He firmly asserted, "American workers deserve answers for horrendous economic policies & 'civil service protections' enjoyed by federal bureaucrats that ordinary workers don't get. The picket line we need is in D.C., not Detroit. That's the hard TRUTH."

Former President Donald Trump, who is also pursuing the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, shared similar emotions with Ramaswamy. Trump disagreed that the Biden administration’s propaganda holds some responsibility for the ongoing strike. He took to Truth Social to express his views, stating, "Crooked Joe sold them down the river with his ridiculous all Electric Car Hoax. Within 3 years, all of these cars will be made in China."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

According to The Hill, Trump also declared his own visit to Michigan on September 27, choosing to skip the second GOP primary debate. Trump's campaign felt Biden’s trip was just a 'cheap photo op' since Biden was 'between a rock and a political hard place.' The UAW union initiated the strike just over a week ago when negotiations with the Big Three automakers—Ford, GM, and Stellantis—failed to yield a satisfactory agreement before the expiration of auto workers' contracts. On Friday, the union increased its efforts, raising the strike to over 38 locations across 28 states and urging President Biden to join their cause.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Notably, Trump and Ramaswamy are among the 12 candidates vying for the Republican nomination. Others in the race include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), political commentator Larry Elder, and businessman Perry Johnson.

As per The Gazette, at the core of the UAW’s demands are higher wages and improved protections, as well as a response to the auto industry’s current transition toward electric vehicles. The UAW strike poses important economic implications, as the union’s previous strike in 2019 cost GM a whopping $3.6 billion in just six weeks. This time, the UAW is striking against all three major Detroit automakers and has a membership of 400,000 in the United States, although only some of its members are currently participating in the strike.

