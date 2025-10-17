Virginia Giuffre Recalls the Exact Moment She Met a Very ‘Friendly’ Trump in Posthumous Memoir

Virginia Guiffre shed light on how she first met Donald Trump. The late Jeffrey Epstein survivor details how the President was extremely friendly to him during the introduction that took place at his office in Mar-a-Lago.

Guiffre’s posthumous memoir is set to hit the markets on October 21, 2025. In the book titled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, the sex trafficking survivor makes several bombshell revelations.

Virginia, who was a spa attendant at the President’s Palm Beach club. Her father was also an employee of Trump, who was hired to maintain the red-clay tennis courts and in-room air-conditioning units of the resort.

“It couldn’t have been more than a few days before my dad said he wanted to introduce me to Donald Trump himself,” an expert published by Vanity Fair reads. She goes on to explain how her father and the President were never friends, but Trump knew how hard he father worked.

“Trump liked that— I’d seen photos of them posing together, shaking hands,” she notes in the book. One day, Virginia’s father decided to introduce her to their boss in his office. Guiffre shares how the President “couldn’t have been friendlier.”

In an excerpt from her new memoir, Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre recalls meeting Donald Trump. In light of this, it’s hard to understand why Trump won’t release the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/EyfXIwtJob — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) October 16, 2025

He also told her how much of a “fantastic” job she did at the club. She reveals how her duties at the spa included making tea, tidying the bathrooms, and restocking towels. Virginia wrote about how the clients were relaxed when they emerged from the spa.

In the book, she also shares how Ghislaine Maxwell made her an offer that changed her life forever. She was “recruited” by Maxwell at 16 years old, and then later taken to Paris on a trip. “Massages, sex, and even dressing Epstein,” she wrote, describing her new duties.

Virginia also noted how the child sex offender tried to take over her life. Epstein tried to persuade her to quit her job fully while making her an enticing offer. She describes in the memoir how the billionaire offered her the job of becoming a travelling masseuse for him.

“He further persuaded me with all of the luxuries that came along with my acceptance,” she noted in the memoir. Virginia revealed how she was being paid $9 per hour at her job at the time, while Epstein offered her $200 per massage.

Trump has previously spoken about how Virginia and several of his other employees were “stolen” by Epstein. “I think she worked in the spa, I think so,” he added when Guiffre’s name came up. The President went on to claim that the sex-traficking survivor “had no complaints about us.”