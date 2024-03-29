Videos of Justin Bieber Being "Sexualized and Kissed" at Age 18 Sparks Concern Among His Fans

Amid the sex-trafficking allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a series of old clips have resurfaced of child stars like Justin Bieber being groped and kissed on stage by force. The "disturbing" videos of an 18-year-old Canadian singer being touched inappropriately shocked people online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

The Baby singer was himself a "baby" when he joined the music industry. He shot to unprecedented fame when he was a teenager, 15 to be precise, and since then there's been no turning back. However, as rosy as it may have looked from the outside, the hard, cold truth is Bieber was "sexually" violated on multiple occasions, per Unilad.

Back in 2009, the Yummy singer was discovered by the famed talent agent Scooter Braun, and their collaborations over the years delivered some chart-bursting and memorable songs. The singer's astronomical success boosted his net worth to $40 million by the time he reached 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The global fame was followed by obsessed fans who were willing to go to any extreme to have a glimpse of the child star. Among his thousands of admirers were not just teens but also some adults, including people in the entertainment industry. He soon became a media favorite, caught on stage grooving to his tunes.

However, there was one aspect of his life that was so apparent on our screens but unfortunately went ignored- the "sexualization" of the teenage Bieber. Now, a TikTok user, @kendallrae111, compiled a nearly 2-minute video of clips from different occasions where the young singer was put in uncomfortable situations.

There was one particular clip where during the American Music Awards, Bieber came on stage to receive an award for Best Pop/Rock Album in 2012. Jenny McCarthy, actress and model, forcefully held the Sorry singer's neck and pushed her lips while the singer appeared confused. He leaned away from her and after breaking free, admitted on the mic, "Wow, I feel violated."

The now 51-year-old later explained the incident and confessed to Entertainment Tonight, "I just got to neck Justin Bieber and grab his butt. It was a little cougar scary, but I took the opportunity and the window, considering I'll never get to do it again, and kind of molested him."

To top it off, McCarthy also discussed the prospect of dating Bieber, with whom she has an age gap of 21 years, "Can you imagine how hilarious that would be?" The Canadian native broke up with his girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez. Unfazed, the TV personality emanated mischief at the thought of being in a relationship with a "child star."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

"That would be the cougar score of the century. 'Jenny McCarthy Dates Justin Bieber.' I want some Bieber fever--and I want a Bieber rash. It'd be like cougar rape," she continued. Meanwhile, in another clip, singer Katy Perry also groped Bieber's butt while hugging him in the presence of the media and so forth.

Fans couldn't wrap their heads around the inappropriate behaviors Bieber had to endure as a teenage star. A TikTok user, @robinsonbilly, said, "Just imagine what they do off-camera." A second fan, @ndatasenesamb, sympathized, "That's why he didn't know what to do at that time and was very lost... they really treated him like a doll or a toy."