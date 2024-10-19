Video Shows Prince Harry Pranking King Charles & Camilla at Their Wedding — Fans See Hidden 'Anger'

A TikTok clip of Prince Harry playing a lighthearted prank on King Charles at his wedding to Queen Camilla years ago has gone viral. The joyful scene, caught on camera, showed Harry and his brother, Prince William, showering the newlyweds with vibrant ticker tape before they stepped into their waiting car. Harry, full of energy, raised his arm high to toss his confetti from above. The resurfaced post also includes nostalgic images of a little Harry with his late mother, Princess Diana with the caption "Harry and Diana forever."

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and The Duchess Of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles leaves the Service of Prayer and Dedication blessing their marriage at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire, England (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Tim Graham)

Although the prank by William and Harry seemed playful, many social media users focused on Harry's decision to dump his confetti directly on his father's head instead of scattering it around the newlyweds, sparking speculation about Harry's mindset at that time. "You can see the anger on Prince Harry's face," one internet user commented, while another added, "He threw it like 'this one’s for momma.'" One commented saying, "Actions definitely spoke louder here ………"

As reported by Newsweek, Harry shared his feelings about his father’s 2005 marriage to Camilla in his memoir Spare, he wrote, '"Willy and I promised Pa that we'd welcome Camilla into the family. "The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her. 'You don't need to remarry,' we pleaded."' He further wrote, "'We support you,' we said. 'We endorse Camilla,' we said. 'Just please don't marry her. Just be together, pa.' He didn't answer."'

Prince Harry on Camilla, your new Queen



He told no lies

pic.twitter.com/SPpmLa3KpT — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) April 5, 2023

According to Time, Harry expressed a deeper resentment toward his stepmother in an interview with Minutestes. Talking to host Anderson Cooper, the prince criticized Camilla’s relationship with the media. He mentioned, "There was an open willingness on both sides to trade information," and noted that, "in a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to becoming Queen Consort, there were bound to be people left behind." He went on to label his stepmother as 'the villain' and the 'third person in the marriage,' drawing a parallel to his mother’s infamous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir, during which Diana remarked, There were three of us in this marriage.'

Prince Harry told @andersoncooper that his stepmother, Camilla, the Queen Consort, was “a villain” while his parents were married — and says she is “dangerous” because of her relationship with the British press: “There was an open willingness on both sides to trade information.” pic.twitter.com/rnyzDkDBYp — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 9, 2023

By the time of the wedding, Harry's feelings somewhat mellowed, but traces of his apprehensions remained. In his memoir, he described, "Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand and wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he'd always loved, the woman fate might've intended for him in the first place."

#PrinceHarry is on a mission to find justice for his younger self betrayed by the royal family who greenlighted the BM ie the daily mail to exploit him, a teenager grieving his mother. He’s fighting for Meghan Markle, Diana & himself while prince William got paid for his silence pic.twitter.com/HNUwzxZD75 — Carmella (@Sussex5525) July 24, 2024

Royal author Christopher Andersen explained that when Harry labeled his stepmother a 'villain' in his memoir and disclosed that the brothers had pleaded with their father not to marry her, Harry crossed a line that Charles views as a cardinal sin. Andersen emphasized, "No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king." This added to the already strained relationship between father and son. According to Anderson, while Charles might find it in his heart to forgive Harry for other actions, such as leaving the monarchy, criticizing William for bullying, and seeking royal protection in the U.K., the prince’s remarks about Camilla remain a significant issue for Charles.