Prince William Felt His Late Mother Princess Diana's Presence at His Wedding: "She Was There"

Princess Diana may not have been physically at her son Prince William's wedding, but she was present in spirit. The 42-year-old got candid about his late mother in the ITV and HBO documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, he felt his mother was there to bless his marriage with Princess Kate Middleton in 2011. The 'People's Princess' died in a tragic car crash in 1997.

"When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there," said William. "You know, there were times when you look to someone or something for strength and I very much felt she was there for me," per Us Weekly. In addition, he also said that there's hardly a time when he doesn't think of her, "There are not many days that go by that I don't think of her, you know."

He continued, "Sometimes sad, sometimes very positively. I have a smile every now and again when someone says something, and I think, 'That's exactly what she would have said,' or, 'She would have enjoyed that comment.'"

The future king was barely 15 years old when he lost Diana in a Paris car crash. But, William insisted that although his mother passed away, she never really left, "So they always live with you, people you lose, like that. And my mother lives with me every day. I give thanks that I was lucky enough to be her son and that I got to know her for the 15 years that I did."

Middleton and William got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, London in the presence of 1,900 guests. Aside from the royal family, thousands of people flooded the streets to celebrate the marital union and others tuned in to their television sets. An attendee Kate Wright recalled, "There was a swell of smiles and laughter when the cheers came from outside. The congregation almost wanted to join in the cheering," per PEOPLE.

As for Diana's spiritual presence is concerned, her former butler Paul Burrell made a bizarre claim that the late princess's ghost spoke to him. According to The Royal Observer, "I had been introduced to this world before by the Princess. She was heavily involved in spirituality." Burrell also mentioned that he frequently dreams of his former boss.

Burrell also said that Diana believed in spirituality and was heavily fascinated by otherworldly activities. "She was heavily involved in spirituality. Mediums, psychics, astrologers, etc., and I witnessed it from the edges. I watched her, and she would giggle afterward and say, 'You don't believe, do you?' and I would say well I'm not sure.'"

The best-selling writer echoed William's sentiments for Diana and said, "When you have loved someone in life — and I did love her — and they pass very quickly, a little piece of them remains behind, and you carry them with you for the rest of your days. If my Princess wanted to tell me something, I think she would come to me."