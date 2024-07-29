'Notorious' Astrologer Who Predicted Biden's Exit Unveils Trump's Fate in November Elections

Nobody knew about Joe Biden's decision to abandon his re-election bid months before the 2024 elections except the "internet's most notorious" astrologer. In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, the clairvoyant said not only she rightfully predicted Biden's exit date but also shed light on Republican Donald Trump's fate in the upcoming elections in November.

Amy Tripp, the famed astrologer, doubled down on the United States' most volatile elections to date and according to her crystal ball, the stars have aligned for the former president. She prophesized that Trump's "sun is in the penthouse of his career" likely pivoting the elections in his favor despite Kamala Harris' campaign giving him a tough fight presidentship.

However, that being said, Tripp insisted things won't come easy for him, considering he recently escaped an attempt at his life on July 13, 2024, and may have more "crazy things to come." She added, "Uranus is on his mid-heaven which shows … unpredictability with his career and goals."

If Biden is made to step down (because he won’t on his own) it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29° Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending. — starheal (@starheal) July 11, 2024

The "notorious" astrologer first became viral when she posted about the 81-year-old POTUS decision to step down on X, formerly Twitter, on July 11, "If Biden is made to step down (because he won’t on his own) it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29° Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending." When a follower asked for a specific date, she replied, "July 21," and hit the bullseye as the 46th president declared the news the same day.

POTUS announced on July 21 that he's no longer running for re-elections, citing the torch should now be in the hands of a younger generation, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Interestingly, she also foresaw Vice President Harris running for president on August 11, 2020, as Biden endorsed his running mate. "A moon-Pluto connection signals a strong woman," referring to the veep experiencing her second Saturn return. "It's a time when if you've been putting in the work since the first Saturn return at 30 you're rewarded … usually there's a [professional] advancement or you gain authority."

Meanwhile, she also weighed in on Biden's health crisis, according to the modern-day Nostradamus. "Pluto is on his sun. He could have some sort of health crisis come up or his health could continue to decline," said Tripp, who has a master's degree in social work. Lastly, she predicted more political violence on the horizon and a rocky August is upon America, "The US is still in its Pluto return, which is about bringing things to light and exposing things. The last time the US had a Pluto return was the Revolutionary War."

The big question now is can Harris beat Trump? Since Biden dropped out of the race, according to polls conducted by ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos from July 6 to July 9 interviewing 2,431 U.S. registered voters via phone found that Harris outperformed Trump by 2 percentage points.