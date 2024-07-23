Megyn Kelly Faces Backlash for Claiming Kamala Harris 'Slept Her Way to the Top'

On Sunday, President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris instead as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential elections. This unexpected turn of events has ignited a firestorm of reactions, particularly from right-wing pundits and commentators. Among the voices weighing in on Harris's potential candidacy, former Fox News host, Megyn Kelly, stood out. She suggested crude claims about Harris's political ascent that sparked outrage and accusations of sexism across social media.

Kamala Harris got her start in politics by sleeping with Willie Brown. She became Vice President because Biden needed a non-white female on the ticket. Now she likely becomes the Democratic nominee for president because the guy at the top of the ticket has dementia. She’s made a… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 21, 2024

It began when far-Right social media influencer, Matt Walsh, shared his views on X (formerly Twitter). "Kamala Harris got her start in politics by sleeping with Willie Brown. She became Vice President because Biden needed a non-White female on the ticket. Now she likely becomes the Democratic nominee for president because the guy at the top of the ticket has dementia. She’s made a career out of begging for hand outs from powerful men. A thoroughly unimpressive human being."

This kind of sexist take from Republican men will not play well. Swing voters who are women are up for grabs, the Trump/Vance ticket needs them, and ‘she slept her way to the top’ just repels many women and is not an argument. https://t.co/t6iKPaiWOR — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) July 21, 2024

In response, author and journalist, Dr. Naomi Wolf, cautioned against such rhetoric. "This kind of sexist take from Republican men will not play well. Swing voters who are women are up for grabs. The Trump/Vance ticket needs them, and 'she slept her way to the top' just repels many women and is not an argument." Kelly, however, disagreed with Wolf's assessment. She penned, "Disagree. She actually did sleep her way into and upwards in California politics and most women (and men) may learn that and see it for what it is— evidence of an unqualified political aspirant getting ahead based on something other than merit. It's relevant, and fair game."

In her 2016 memoir, where she also recounted Roger Ailes' sexual harassment, Megyn Kelly fumed over the rumors she had an affair with Brit Hume: "I hated that people might think I was getting ahead by sleeping my way to the top."



Now she's out here slut-shaming Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/W6Rx1Zn6M6 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 23, 2024

Kelly's comment quickly drew criticism from various quarters. Journalist Justin Baragona pointed out the apparent hypocrisy in her stance. "In her 2016 memoir, where she also recounted Roger Ailes' sexual harassment, Megyn Kelly fumed over the rumors she had an affair with Brit Hume....'I hated that people might think I was getting ahead by sleeping my way to the top.' Now she's out here slut-shaming Kamala Harris."

During a special Sunday broadcast of her SiriusXM show, Kelly doubled down on her criticism of Harris. "I am telling you, America is not going to elect this nimrod as its first female president. I trust in them too much for that." Kelly elaborated on her position, stating that voters are "not that dumb" and "they're not that open to a female president to where they'd be like, anybody will do," as per The New York Post.

Additionally, she expressed her disappointment at the lack of female representation in the presidency. "I hate the fact that when you take out your little placemat when your kids are learning the presidents, there's no female face on there, then you have to explain why." While Kelly acknowledged her desire to see a female president "like a Margaret Thatcher type" who is "strong, serious, sober, and respected," reffering to Harris, she asserted, "This ain't it."