Khloé Kardashian Admits There's 'Nothing Like a Diddy Party' in Resurfaced Post — It Didn't Age Well

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

A 2019 Instagram post of reality star Khloé Kardashian expressing her admiration for Sean 'P Diddy' Combs' legendary parties, recently went viral online in the wake of his mounting allegations. It featured a series of photos from one of Diddy’s 50th birthday party which Khloé captioned, “Nothing like a Diddy party!” She is seen posing with Diddy alongside her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian, Sean Combs, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs's 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

According to an article by The Mirror, netizens expressed discomfort with the post. One person commented, “This hasn’t aged well,” while another remarked, “Yikes picture and caption.” A comment also read, “I definitely wouldn’t brag about his great parties." Despite the backlash, like much of Hollywood, Khloé nor her sisters have publicly commented on Diddy’s arrest or the ongoing legal proceedings.

This is not the only instance of Khloé praising the rapper. In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired in 2014, Khloé bragged about partying with Diddy, Justin Bieber, and French Montana at one of his wild events where 'half the people were butt-naked.' In 2016, Khloé also invited Diddy on her short-lived talk show Kocktails with Khloé, where she praised his work ethic, calling him 'eclectic' and gushing over his ability to throw unforgettable parties.

“When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff,” she said on the show, as her sister Kourtney Kardashian nodded in agreement. In another episode of KUWTK, Kourtney also spoke about attending one of Diddy’s parties, describing how she had fun hanging out with pals Kanye West, Tyga, and Corey Gamble.

According to The Express, Diddy’s arrest came after a raid on his properties, where investigators reportedly uncovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants. These items were allegedly used during his 'freak off' parties, which he is accused of hosting between 1995 and 2021. Six male accusers have already come forward with claims of sexual assault, with one alleging that he was only 16 years old when assaulted at one of Diddy’s infamous parties. However, these six individuals are believed to be just the beginning, as prosecutors have hinted that as many as 120 potential victims could file claims against the rapper.

Meanwhile, in a statement to The Mirror, Diddy's attorneys said, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.” They added, “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail...that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)