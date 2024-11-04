Video Shows 'Crazy' Female Fan Holding Brad Pitt's Neck to Kiss Him: "That Was Harrassment..."

People couldn't stop talking about Brad Pitt's recent appearance at the Mexican Grand Prix, but his racing sequences weren't the only thing that caught people's attention. The 60-year-old actor was filming sequences for his upcoming Formula 1 film at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Then an unexpected event occurred—a brief encounter with a fan that went viral on social media.

Pitt was fully committed to his job at Saturday's qualifying session; he was wearing a white racing suit and filming a ton of action-packed scenes for his next picture. When he was done, he removed his helmet and approached the audience directly, beaming and even waving a Mexican flag to express his affection. But everyone's attention was completely captured by what transpired next. When an enthusiastic fan approached him and requested a selfie, Pitt, being his typical pleasant self, was all for it. Suddenly, however, the fan reached around, took hold of his neck, and kissed his cheek. Everyone was caught off guard, and it quickly became the talk of the racing world.

This is absolutely disrespectful. First, you're invading his personal space and HE'S HUMAN, second, you don't have his permission you didn't even ask about it. Third, he is tired of the filming and anyways he went back to take a pic with you, can you act with respect? #bradpitt pic.twitter.com/Wj4Eq8gkR9 — vi 🐞 (@itshighart) October 26, 2024

The incident immediately ignited a heated debate across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). The double standard of this situation was brought to light by one especially moving comment, "This is absolutely disrespectful. First, you're invading his personal space and HE'S HUMAN, second, you don't have his permission you didn't even ask about it. Third, he is tired of the filming and anyways he went back to take a pic with you, can you act with respect? #bradpitt."

Crazy old women ….

Poor Bratt ….

That’s was Harrasment — Javier Gonzalez (@javi852009) October 27, 2024

Another wrote, "How ugly to kiss someone without their consent. What a horrible lady from start to finish. #BradPitt, not all of us in Mexico are like that, sorry." A different commenter noted, "Some people are the reason why celebrities don't approach real fans. Imagine for a moment being in his shoes; would you like someone you don't even know to grab you and kiss you? Brad is always so kind and takes time with everyone, so please be kind too. He's too patient, God."

Disgusting — Ana Luisa Gzz (@censuradigital) October 27, 2024

Another added, "Crazy old women… Poor Bratt… That was harassment." However, some argued against this perspective, stating, "What I see in the video is that Brad shakes his shoulder at the guard, not at the girl. The girl had already greeted him; that is not harassment."

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One movie Apex, walks on the grid in front of Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari SF-23 during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 9, 2023. (Image Source: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Despite being subtle, the actor's response was quite cool. He remained calm and took a step back to maintain his space. Then, before continuing, he waved to the audience. All of this occurred as he was fully immersed in the filming of his latest film, F1, in which he portrays Sonny Hayes. In the film, a rookie racer, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, is joining Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver trying to make a comeback. The movie is scheduled for release on June 27, 2025. The cast has been employing real F1 venues and characteristics by filming at several Grand Prix races throughout the season to add a genuine racing feel, as per Hola!