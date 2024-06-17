Victoria Beckham's Message to Kids About Father's Affair Reportedly Had David Raging: 'Ludicrous'

David and Victoria Beckham's love story captured public interest when they started dating in 1997, but their relationship has not been without its ups and downs, with allegations of infidelity also being thrown into the mix. Tensions reportedly surfaced in 2016 and worsened by 2018, according to author Tom Bower. As reported by the Mirror, in his 2024 book, The House of Beckham: In Money, Sex, and Power, Bower reveals what Victoria told their children about their dad.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Marc Piasecki

Bower claimed that David and Victoria started to argue frequently and had their publicists spread negative rumors about each other, but that Victoria assured her kids by saying, "Daddy's not a cheat." When David learned about it, he 'raged that Victoria and her publicist were waging a media war against him.' The speculations centered on an affair between David and Rebecca Loos, which the footballer firmly denied. He asserted, "During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life."

David added, "What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts." As reported by E! News, Victoria also addressed the rumors. She said, "One hundred percent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing, we were against each other if I'm being completely honest."

She also spoke about the media frenzy surrounding them. "You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't feel like we had each other either. And that's sad." She added, "It was, if I'm being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life." Weighing in, David shared, "Every time that we woke up, we felt, you know, there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

Victoria Beckham Discloses About David Beckham's Alleged Relationship.



David Beckham vehemently denied allegations of an affair in April 2004. In a new documentary series, the former footballer and his wife, Victoria, reminisced about the "terrible stories" that had impacted em. pic.twitter.com/rdg89n3Umy — World in a Minute (@WorldinaMi69177) October 4, 2023

David also disclosed how he and Victoria coped with the situation: "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."In contrast, Bower claimed that their relationship turned into a business arrangement. As reported by OK! Magazine, Bower wrote, "The two publicists began to compete rather than collaborate to promote their own client... Both fed negative stories about the other side to their favorite tabloid journalists... They stuck together to support the Brand."