Victoria and David Beckham Make Social Media Posts Amid Family Drama — But Avoid Addressing Brooklyn’s Claims

Victoria and David Beckham are trying to remain unbothered by their family drama. On Wednesday, the couple returned to social media. But instead of addressing the recent allegations from their son, Brooklyn, they chose to use the platform to wish their friends happy birthday.

On Monday, Brooklyn, 26, penned a long note criticizing his parents and revealed how they had been trying to control his life. Ever since, people have been expecting a reaction from Victoria and David.

Two days later, the couple took to their respective Instagram profiles to celebrate their close friends’ birthdays instead. David had three people to wish a happy birthday: his Manchester United teammates, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville, and the latter’s twin sister, Tracey Neville.

Brooklyn Beckham has just torched his mum and dad. Absolute scenes. pic.twitter.com/gs96bCjM08 — Alex Davies (@AlexDaviesEnts) January 19, 2026

Wishing Butt first, David posted a picture of the two from their football days and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mate.” He then shared an image of Butt seemingly celebrating a goal, captioned “Birthday Boy.”

It was then the twins’ turn. Posting a picture of the Nevilles, David wrote, “Happy Birthday, you 2.” He followed it up with another photo, in which he hugged Phil on the football field, and penned, “Happy Birthday Mate.”

The same day, Victoria’s fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, also celebrated her birthday. To mark the occasion, Victoria posted an image of the singer on her story and wrote, “Happy birthday @emmaleebunton. I love you so much!!”

The Beckhams are currently in the spotlight due to the allegations by their estranged son, Brooklyn. In multiple social media posts, the Brooklyn explained in detail what went wrong between him and his parents.

Brooklyn revealed that he has no plans to reconcile with Victoria and David, as he alleged that they tried to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He alleged that Victoria sabotaged his wedding by cancelling Nicola’s dress at the last minute. Brooklyn also accused his mother of hijacking his wedding dance and displaying some inappropriate moves, causing embarrassment.

Highlighting why he chose to go public with his complaints, Brooklyn wrote, “I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

This is what they mean when they say privilege blinds people. Brooklyn Beckham, who has never worked in his life, is here criticizing his parents for giving him a good life. pic.twitter.com/XriIlgkHLg — DE HULL (@Nwabunwagu) January 20, 2026

Victoria and David have not yet released a statement on the matter. However, David did take an indirect dig at his son, proclaiming that ‘children make mistakes.’

On Tuesday, he gave an interview on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box.’ There, he talked about the cons of social media platforms. He stated, “I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF, and it’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

Pointing towards Brooklyn’s post, David said, “I’ve tried to do the same. I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn.”