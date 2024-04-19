Vanderpump Villa's Eric Funderwhite Barred from Reunion over Abuse Claims

Eric Funderwhite, one of the cast members on the reality series "Vanderpump Villa," is in hot water right now. Sources close to the situation tell us exclusively that Eric's been banned from filming the reunion episode amidst allegations of abuse. The 37-year-old dude's got a pretty sweet gig as chateau manager at Lisa Vanderpump's French countryside estate, which means he's got a pretty important role on the show, alongside a whole crew of other characters.

The first few episodes dropped on April 1st, and since then, fans have been chomping at the bit for more drama. But behind the scenes, things have been pretty messy. Apparently, Eric's got himself mixed up in a restraining order situation, which led producers to pull the plug on his invite to the reunion taping. This is a big deal, and it makes you wonder if he'll be back for another season. The rumor mill's spinning like crazy right now, with people saying his days on the show could be numbered.

The absence of Eric from the reunion undoubtedly left viewers curious about the nature of his past, which had seemingly gone unnoticed during earlier filming sessions at Chateau Rosabelle. His troubled history came to light when it was revealed that a former partner had filed for a temporary restraining order against him, alleging physical and psychological abuse. Court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun detailed disturbing incidents. His ex claimed he became "even more aggressive," at one point during their relationship, and "continued to psychologically and verbally abuse" her, which she said was "detrimental to my mental health." On her birthday in 2020, he "spit" in her face, she alleged.

Eric's troubles didn't stop there. On the show, he briefly mentioned being newly divorced, but details surrounding his previous marriage remained scant. Exclusive reports from The U.S. Sun shed light on his divorce proceedings, revealing that his marriage ended in late 2022, shortly before filming for "Vanderpump Villa" commenced. These revelations paint a picture of a troubled personal life that contrasts sharply with his on-screen persona.

As mentioned by Decider, Eric isn't the only cast member to have faced legal issues. Mixologist Andre Mitchell's past troubles with driving while intoxicated (DWI) also came under scrutiny. Court documents revealed multiple DWI arrests, leading to probation and mandatory counseling for Andre.

As fans eagerly await news of a potential second season, speculation abounds regarding the future of "Vanderpump Villa." Executive producer Lisa Vanderpump hinted at possible changes in a recent interview, suggesting that a fresh approach might be necessary if the show continues. With declining ratings for its predecessor, "Vanderpump Rules," there's a sense that "Vanderpump Villa" could step into the spotlight as its successor, provided it can capture the audience's imagination and deliver compelling storylines.

A source told The U.S. Sun, "Many may not know this, but Vanderpump Villa is actually a test to see if it can be as big of a show as Vanderpump Rules. "Lisa is keeping an eye on the audience's reaction. "Villa could replace Rules in the future, especially if VPR continues to sink and there aren't as interesting storylines unfolding."