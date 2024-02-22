'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Reveals Ariana Madix 'Beat His A**' For Cheating

Vanderpump Rules sweethearts Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up after almost nine years of being together in March 2023. The couple ended their relationship after Madix's revelation that Sandoval had been unfaithful to her with costar Raquel Leviss. After he was discovered to be cheating, Sandoval recently made startling revelations regarding their purported fight. In an exclusive with NYTimes journalist Irina Aleksander, the reality star confessed that his ex-girlfriend "beat his ass" when she found out about the scandalous affair. Sandoval told Aleksander, "She beat my ass," and pointed to the West Hollywood, California, restaurant and bar- Tom Tom's back alley where he said the incident happened. In addition, he said that Madix broke his lip and tore off his chain in the process; she has refuted any claims of ever pulling on his jewelry.

As per Page Six, eventually, Leviss and Sandoval split up, and the former departed Vanderpump Rules, while Madix moved on and started dating fitness expert Daniel Wai, who is located in New York City. As per People, Wai and Madix first connected during a Mexican wedding of a mutual acquaintance. Then, in April 2023, they were spotted displaying passionate PDA at Coachella. An insider revealed that the Bravo star has "called hard" for the fitness influencer, "It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy," the insider said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Wai | Fitness Coach (@thestrongwai)

During one of the reality show episodes, Madix praised her current boyfriend: "In retrospect, Tom being my partner affected my feelings on having kids a lot more than I thought it did," she said in a confessional. "I feel like with Dan, I've had my eyes open to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50/50 partner, or if I can only give 10% that day, he's ready to give 90."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Emma McIntyre

Meanwhile, another source exclusively told The US Magazine, at the time that Madix and the personal trainer were “just having fun” during the outing. “Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom,” the insider said, noting that the TV star is “not looking” for commitment after calling it quits with Sandoval. “Part of her healing process was going to have a good time at Coachella and that is what she did.” Sandoval for his part, wished his ex-girlfriend well on her love life. "[Daniel] seems like a really nice guy," Tom told E! News in November 2023. "I don't really know him or them together, but from what I've seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best."