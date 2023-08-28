'Vanderpump Rules' Fame Ariana Madix Defends Living Together With Ex-Tom Sandoval For Their Pets

Ariana Madix, a prominent figure from Vanderpump Rules, has explained her decision to remain living in the same house as her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, even though they separated five months ago. Despite the challenges stemming from the end of their nine-year relationship, which was triggered by Tom's involvement with her friend Raquel Leviss, they have chosen to cohabit in the Los Angeles residence they jointly bought for $2 million back in 2019.

As reported by The Daily Mail, although Bethenny Frankel has openly expressed her discomfort with their unconventional living situation on her Just B podcast, the reality star stated that she will not 'f**k [herself] over' by making any rash decisions. "I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away, I'm taking care of myself."

The television personality further emphasized that she does not consider herself wealthy, as she has financial commitments such as a mortgage and various other expenses to manage. "A lot of people on the internet seem to think I'm rolling in money right now. I have a lot of places where that money has to go before I get [it]."

Despite sharing a living space with Sandoval, the actress was explicit in stating that she limits her interactions with him. She mentioned, "I have a pretty decent setup,' she said. 'My room is kind of like my little apartment… I stay in my own little zone." Furthermore, Madix disclosed that she takes precautions by keeping her door locked as a preventive measure, allowing her to sleep soundly without concern about when he enters the house. "Yes, we're in the same house, but I don't have to think about [him]," the former bartender conveyed to her audience.

Earlier this week, the star of Buying Back My Daughter highlighted why she hasn't relocated in the comments section of one of her recent Instagram posts. "I live in my home that I own while working with my lawyer and financial advisors to navigate the best path forward before uprooting my dog and my elderly cat and causing more trauma for the three of us," she told a follower.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Madix is presently in a relationship with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, whom she characterizes as possessing a "very grounding, calming, positive energy." In her enthusiastic conversation with Shay, she continued to praise his helpful nature, noting that he is always eager to assist with various matters, including the simple task of calling her credit card company. Regarding their future as a couple, Madix shared her intention to persist in pursuing what brings her happiness and aligning herself with that path.

She continued by saying, "He is someone who does bring a whole lot of happiness," leading Shay, who is 38 years old, to express her deep admiration for Wai.

Shay also pointed out that, unlike Madix's previous relationships, this one seems to bring out the very best in her friend. "You're with someone for the first time — that I've personally ever seen — who supports you, who's happy to help you and empower you and also take a backseat and just f**king let you shine," Shay said.

