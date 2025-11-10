Vance’s Veteran Vow: Visit to Walter Reed Signals Shift in Military Focus

Vice President JD Vance visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on the eve of Veterans Day.

Vance showing up with Second Lady Usha Vance to meet wounded service members and highlight a changing tone in Washington. According to CNY Central, he visited the center’s Military Advanced Training Center and engaged with both wounded Marines and Coast Guard personnel.

On social media, he posted on X. “Vice President Vance and @SLOTUS Usha Vance visited Walter Reed Hospital today, where they met with wounded and recovering veterans who have bravely put their lives on the line for America.”

Vice President Vance and @SLOTUS Usha Vance visited Walter Reed Hospital today, where they met with wounded and recovering veterans who have bravely put their lives on the line for America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L3LLsyxTOj — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 10, 2025

Vance spoke with U.S. Army combat veteran Ian Nugent and watched Sgt. Carlos Evans undergo physical-therapy exercises. In photos posted on social media, Vance stops to talk with the vets and really engage with them.

Rapid Response posted some snaps and footage of the visit to their X page. In one video, Vance’s admiration for one of the veterans, who seems to be undergoing rehabilitation, is tangible. He says, “We’ll be rooting for you. It’s seriously amazing. I really admire your spirit… Every time I’m b******* about my job, I’ll remember this guy.”

In another clip Vance can be heard asking the officials, “What do you need from us? What can we do to help in Washington?”

Vice President Vance attended the @USMC ball this weekend in honor of the 250th Marine Corps birthday

📸 pic.twitter.com/i6QWlseRtr — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 10, 2025

Of course, the posts racked up views and comments as Americans rallied together in support of the veterans. One person responded, “That’s how it should be done. No photo ops, but real questions, & real action. Our vets didn’t quit on America, and America better not quit on them. They need less paperwork, faster care, and leaders who fight for them the way they fought for us.”

Another tweeted, “True heroes showing us what resilience really looks like . Makes you rethink what ‘tough day at work’ really means!”

This visit also carries political weight. With the suspension of the regular budget process and a prolonged government shutdown, Vance drawing attention to veterans’ issues rather than policy wrangles plays well in the arena of public perception.

And even if he’s not pandering to the public, he is still showing gratitude to our service men and women and asking them the right questions. It suggests the administration might be repositioning itself on social issues and national service.

A case in point is that Vance and his wife showed up at the United States Marine Corps ball over the weekend to celebrate their birthday. The vice president made a speech, saying,

When we send you off to fight our nation’s battles, we will do it with full confidence.”

By visiting Walter Reed just before Veterans Day, Vance is saying: “We’re watching. We’re acting.” And for younger Americans who often feel disconnected from the power corridors of DC, that connection may matter more than ever.

Vance’s visit is not just ceremonial. It may convey a shift that the administration might be refocusing its narrative around service and support. Whether it’s genuine policy change or savvy branding, it resonates with the public And for now, the vets are what matters.