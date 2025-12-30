Vance’s Family Targeted in Racist Attacks as Far-Right Turns on Vice President

Internet personalities Clavicular and Sneako are instigating and raising the tension by using their platforms to promote racist and anti-India rhetoric first made by far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, targeting U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family in a string of inflammatory online remarks that have drawn widespread criticism in political circles.

Clavicular, a livestreamer known for provocative commentary, described Vance as “subhuman” during an appearance on The Michael Knowles Show. He mocked the vice president’s physical appearance, says Newsweek, and argued that California Governor Gavin Newsom would defeat Vance in a hypothetical 2028 matchup because of superficial qualities. In that interview, Clavicular disparaged Vance’s facial features and body, asserting he’d vote for Newsom “100 times over.”

Sneako, another internet personality, publicly supported Clavicular’s statements and escalated the attacks. In a recent stream, he repeated disparaging remarks about Vance’s appearance and extended the rhetoric to Vance’s wife and children while explicitly rejecting a vote for Vance.

SNEAKO speaks on the backlash Clavicular received after calling JD Vance “subhuman” on the Michael Knowles podcast and saying he’d vote for Gavin Newsom solely because he mogs, then impersonates Clavicular 😭💀 “He has a recessed maxilla, he’s sub 5, he’s fat and overweight.… pic.twitter.com/JGY0arpCzY — SNEAKO UPDATES (@Sneak0o) December 29, 2025

According to International Business Times UK, Sneako’s commentary included personal and offensive language about the vice president’s family, including references to Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, and their children. He said, “He has a recessed maxilla. He’s sub 5,” before also alleging they have “poop DNA.”

These controversial comments, reports The Times of India, come amid a broader pattern of racially charged rhetoric from Nick Fuentes, who in recent weeks made repeated anti-India remarks and criticised Indian-American political figures. This includes mocking cultural practices and urging others to also look down on Indian heritage.

The pivot toward racially specific insults began after Fuentes made some vile remarks about Vance and his wife’s Indian heritage. Taunting him, he said, “Who is this guy, really? Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity.”

“Physiognomy is real. Post physique, its handsome thursday. I only believe in beauty and aesthetics!!” JD Vance = fat subhuman. Newsom mogs him to death I would vote for him 100x over just because he’s handsome. “NOOOOOO NOT LIKE THAT!!!! YOU HAVE TO VOTE FOR THE REPUBLICAn!!” pic.twitter.com/06RbWuWUbD — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 29, 2025

Vance blasted Fuente’s racists comments about Usha Vance at America saying, “[A]nyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s—,” which Fuentes later twisted into a mocking reference to a “traditional Indian family dinner.”

Clavicular and Sneako have also come out as vocal supporters of this line of attack, and highlights a growing disconnect within conservative online circles about how to engage with identity and race. Some see this trend as showing deeper ideological tension, while others warn it could damage the broader movement’s credibility.

Golden Age Update:

• 325k deportations for 2025

• Bombed Nigeria

• Bombed Venezuela

• Threatening to bomb Iran again

• 5th Netanyahu Visit

• Trump Wins Israel Prize

• Epstein Files Redacted

• YouTubers doing the FBI’s job

• $5 billion for refugee resettlement — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 30, 2025

Mainstream conservatives, including media figures and politicians, have condemned racist and xenophobic language in recent weeks. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna explicitly criticized Fuentes’ rhetoric as dangerous and harmful to Hindu Americans, and other voices have underscored that personal attacks based on ethnicity have no place in political discourse.

Vice President Vance himself has addressed attacks against his wife, saying explicitly that ethnic hatred and antisemitism “have no place in the conservative movement,” and reaffirming his rejection of racism in all its forms.

As the 2028 election cycle begins to take shape, the amplification of these controversial online voices raises questions about how conservative coalitions will navigate internal divisions and the role of provocative internet personalities in shaping political narratives beyond traditional policy debates.