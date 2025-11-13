‘Vance and Trump in hot tub’ – South Park’s Latest Bizarre Episode Leaves People Disturbed

The latest South Park episode featuring Donald Trump and JD Vance has left everyone stunned and disturbed. South Park, an animated series, is popular for its unfiltered and unhinged satirical comedy. The show often pushes boundaries with its graphic humor, and this episode was no exception.

In one of its recent episodes, it featured President Donald Trump getting into bed with the “literal devil.” The episode is a tribute or callback to an earlier episode where Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was shown in a similar position.

Trump is not new to the show; he has been parodied for years, with the plotline revolving around his presidency. The audience has seen a longstanding South Park character, Mr Garrison, who has a striking resemblance to Trump’s signature look.

It’s fair to say South Park has never been subtle in its portrayal of President Trump. However, the recent episode has created an online frenzy.

South Park’ Fans React to Show’s Trump-Vance Bedroom Scene: ‘Thanks for the Nightmares’ https://t.co/HdDgOsRQhn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 13, 2025

The character of Mr Garrison, who is a parody of Mr. President stuck with his orange makeup and bleached-blond hair. Now the show has actually placed real photos of Trump’s face over a bizarre animation, in case people have any doubts in their minds.

The recent episode shows JD Vance trying to get out of trouble for committing treason, before he ends up in bed with the President. It goes on to show the duo sitting in a hot tub at the White House together. As soon as the episode went live, fans took to social media to share their reactions to the show.

One wrote: “Thanks for the nightmares I’m gonna have tonight South Park.” Another viewer said: “Watching South Park. I’m now traumatised.” Meanwhile one person posted that the episode was excellent, saying: “South Park killed it tonight. Those boys donald trump and jd vance aren’t going to be happy.”

at 10:01 in the video it shows a picture of donald trump and jd vance with a memecoin just like the “South Park Sucks Now” coin “White House Pool Party” that’s what it says, look https://t.co/0vpcWZquJb pic.twitter.com/VeN2s3uqYu — Devinci (@OnChainDaVinci) November 13, 2025

Recently, American media have seen the President taking a dig at satirical shows and people who have criticized him. His most recent has been the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live! After the host accused Trump and his administration of taking political advantage of Charlie Kirk’s death.

The White House has issued a response to South Park, with spokesperson Taylor Rogers saying: “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

One of the show’s creators, Trey Parker, said: “It’s not that we got all political. It’s that politics became pop culture.”