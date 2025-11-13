Trump Thinks He Solved America’s Health Insurance Problem, But Critics Call It ‘Nonsensical’

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump made a startling statement that showed he might not understand how health care works. The president signed a bill to end the government shutdown, calling for money that would go to insurance companies to be paid directly to Americans. This way, the citizens would be able to buy their own health care, he said.

“I’m calling today for insurance companies not to be paid, but for the money, this massive amount of money to be paid directly to the people of our country so that they can buy their own healthcare, which will be far better and far less expensive than the disaster known as Obamacare,” said Donald Trump.

🚨 WOW! President Trump has the Democrats TOTALLY CORNERED on Obamacare “I am calling today for insurance companies NOT to be paid. But for this massive amount of money be paid DIRECTLY to the people so they can buy their own healthcare!” “Their stocks have gone up 1,000%!… pic.twitter.com/V8gWK8RdSo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

He continued, “We’re going to pay a lot of money to the people, they’re going to buy their own healthcare, and we’re going to forget this Obamacare madness.” While signing the bill, the president criticized Obamacare as a “scandal” and a “disaster since day one.” For those unfamiliar, the Affordable Care Act was known as Obamacare. In addition, he also pointed fingers at the Democratic lawmakers for a “broken healthcare system.”

“If you remember President Barack Hussein Obama when he came up with this crazy idea, he said everything’s going to be great, rates are going to go down, payments are going to go down, everything’s going to go down, it went the exact opposite, with the biggest increase of healthcare in any country, its a disaster,” said Donald Trump.

Experts say that the idea to pay Americans directly for health care wouldn’t work like Trump thinks. In fact, under his new plan, Obamacare could completely collapse. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy wrote online, “This is, unsurprisingly, nonsensical.”

Trump just posted on Truth Social exposing how much Obamacare benefitted insurance companies at the expense of the American people. 1100%, 800%, 600% surges in stock price since signed into law. Just insane numbers — a total scam. pic.twitter.com/rXuldQVi23 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 8, 2025

“Is he suggesting eliminating health insurance and giving people a few thousand dollars instead? And then when they get a cancer diagnosis, they just go bankrupt?” he added.

Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “NO MORE MONEY, HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, TO THE DEMOCRAT SUPPORTED INSURANCE COMPANIES FOR REALLY BAD OBAMACARE. THE MONEY MUST NOW GO DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, TAKING THE ‘FAT CAT’ INSURANCE COMPANIES OUT OF THE CORRUPT SYSTEM OF HEALTHCARE.”

He continued, “THE PEOPLE CAN BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER POLICY, FOR MUCH LESS MONEY. SAVING, FOR THEMSELVES, AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE!!! PRESIDENT DJT.”

The health care amendment was a key factor in the government shutdown. While the GOP and Democrats both blamed each other, the Republicans argued that the healthcare policy should be addressed at a different time.