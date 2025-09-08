Politics

USTA Tried to Protect Donald Trump from Boos – New York Crowd Had Other Plans

Published on: September 8, 2025 at 10:51 AM ET

Even Rolex couldn’t keep the boos off Trump’s big screen moment.

Sohini Sengupta
Written By Sohini Sengupta
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Donald Trump smirks after being booed during the U.S. Open men’s final.
Donald Trump smirks after being booed during the U.S. Open men’s final. (Image via X.com/LimeriTweets)

If there’s one thing that’s a sure bet at a sports event, it’s that Donald Trump won’t get a standing ovation. This past weekend was no exception. The president faced a less-than-friendly reception at the New York U.S. Open men’s final. It wasn’t the kind of welcome pop star Taylor Swift got at NFL games this year, when fans jeered her because of her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.

But Donald Trump’s boos had nothing to do with romance. People weren’t exactly rolling out the red carpet at the match for him. His presence at the event was much anticipated, but when he appeared, the crowd had a different tune to play.

The United States Tennis Association, mindful of Donald Trump’s image, requested that TV networks refrain from broadcasting any “disruptions” or provocative reactions to him at the match. This was to prevent more bad press for the President. 

Despite their efforts, the cameras couldn’t help but capture a moment during the national anthem, as a performer from West Point delivered a rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. Initially, the crowd responded with applause, but this soon turned into a sea of jeers.

Unfazed, Trump maintained his composure, offering a smirk that was caught on camera.

This was the first time in a decade that Donald Trump attended the U.S. Open, and the welcome was much the same. In 2015, people shouted as he left when he was at a match between Serena and Venus Williams. This year, Rolex invited him, and he showed up with a group that included his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, his granddaughter, Arabella, and staff members like Pam Bondi and Karoline Leavitt.

Before the game started, he made a gesture with his hand that looked like he had won the match himself!

But his presence was not without its issues for the spectators. The increased security measures caused long queues at the entrance, with the arena only half-full for the start of the first set, which saw Carlos Alcaraz swiftly take the lead over Jannik Sinner by 6-2.

A person at the event took to social media to express their frustration, describing it as “a logistical disaster.” The Secret Service later acknowledged that the president’s security was a factor in the delays. The hostile reception didn’t end with the anthem!

The jeers grew louder when Donald Trump’s image reappeared on the giant screens during the match. The TV cameras had to quickly change their focus to avoid capturing the audience’s dissent. The reaction was entertaining online, with one user comparing the booing to what “a vegan at a Texas BBQ” would have to endure. Another wondered if Trump could win an award for “most booed.”

Protesters held signs outside the stadium saying, “GAME, SET, MATCH! TRUMP MUST GO!” They also gave papers to people walking by and promised no one could stop them from speaking out. An activist told The Guardian, “He should be booed everywhere he goes.”

This was quite a difference from when people cheered for Bruce Springsteen. The U.S. Open was meant to be Donald Trump’s happy return, but instead, it showed that the people of New York wouldn’t be polite even if the TV didn’t show it clearly!

