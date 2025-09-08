Lip Reader Exposes Donald Trump’s Icy Command to Arabella at US Open! Family Rift Rumors Explode

All may not be well with the Trump family. A family that thrives on projecting unity in public is apparently feuding among themselves. Recently, Donald Trump attended the US Open Men’s final with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his granddaughter Arabella Kushner along with other members of his staff.

As President of the United States, all eyes were on him and a few sharp-eyed viewers noticed something going wrong. People saw Donald Trump leaning down toward his granddaughter Arabella and whispering something. Curiosity grew as lip readers claimed it carried an unmistakably icy tone.

It should have been an ordinary public moment but instead, it became a fresh storm of fueled speculations. What could have been projected as another granddaughter-grandfather moment between Trump and Arabella like Trump and Kai last week, now is being presented as Trump being extremely hostile toward his other grand-daughter.

Arabella is the daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. She has always been presented as the polished, soft-spoken face of the next Trump generation. She has been in front of the cameras all her life and shouldering the responsibility of grace and decorum of the family for just as long.

🇺🇸 I think it is Arabella, Trump’s Granddaughter with Jared her father.

She’s so grown up, a young woman now. pic.twitter.com/q3krmcfC2P — David VS Goliath (@AntiSin3) September 7, 2025

Ever since Donald Trump came into power, first in 2016 and then in 2025, he has always tried to project himself as the patriarch of this multi-generational dynasty of businessmen and top leaders in different fields. But this failed miserably over the years again and again with fraud allegations. And it happened again during the finals of the US Open, where the interaction between Trump and Arabella felt more like a curt directive and order rather than a warm exchange between grandfather and granddaughter.

x

What seems to have happened was that Arabella was looking for her bag and she asked her father if he had seen it. When Jared refused, she asked her grandfather, president Trump to move a little so she could look for her bag.

He apparently did not like that she disturbed his moment, waved at the crowd, and chided her. According to a few lip readers, he said, “You can stay right there.”

Social media was quick to offer theories. Some insist that it is a sign of Trump’s frustration with Ivanka and Jared’s reluctance to be next to him while others see it as a power move.

Arabella does not want to sit next to grandfather DJT, why is Jared pushing her to do so?

Lip readers what is she saying? — Sandy Blue💙trying to make a difference (@pawleysand) September 7, 2025

“Family knows best… actions speak louder than words,” one of the users commented.

Trump has fuelled these optics of loyalty, power, and grace so much into the media that small instances like these give way to large political theatre.

Those close to the family have already reported that ever since the Jan 6th insurrection, Kushners have distanced themselves from Donald Trump with Ivanka and Jared refusing to take part in the political machine this term. This has created subtle rivalries that may now be visible among the children as well.

Lip-reading experts claimed that Trump’s whisper carried the tone of an order. It was not subtle advice or soft conversation. It has reignited the talk about cracks in the family power circle.

For years, Donald Trump has relied on the optics of his tight-knit family as proof of stability and strength. Yet moments take away from that carefully built image. Whether the whisper was a harmless aside or a sign of deeper tension, the conversation now swirling around Arabella highlights the pressure on the Trump family’s younger generation.