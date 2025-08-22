First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance, the powerful and heavily scrutinised women in the American political orbit, need no introduction. Many sympathise with Vance, who left a successful legal career for what seems to be a less fulfilling role doing public events about kids’ literacy and smoothing over her husband’s controversial remarks, while slamming Melania for being absent from her husband’s campaigns, avoiding public appearances, and giving more priority to her teen son.

However, both Melania and Usha are adults who supported their husbands’ political ambitions and spoke at the Republican National Convention last year. So, they have accepted the public roles and the constant mix of good and bad comments that come with them. Reports also suggest that Usha and Melania aren’t too friendly to each other and keep their interactions limited to work and public service.

Despite the formal bond, Usha Vance acknowledged Melania’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war after she wrote a heartfelt letter to Vladimir Putin, which Donald Trump reportedly hand-delivered during their meeting in Alaska. Usha Vance spoke to Fox News Digital and said, “I have admired her approach to a lot of things, but at the top of the list, she really does care about children.”

The letter had Melania Trump requesting that Putin spare the innocent children from losing their lives, being displaced, or being abducted. She wrote, “Some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them, a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.” She urged Putin to “restore their melodic laughter.”

“She cares about their welfare,” Usha said of Melania. “And I think every time that she uses her voice to tell people how important it is to keep children safe and to make sure that they grow up happy and healthy, it’s a good thing.” Usha, the mother of three, added.

Usha called Melania a “role model” in the interview and added, “I don’t have any specific letter planned at the moment, but I truly admire her as a trailblazer in this area.”

The letter was loved by Usha Vance and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During their Oval Office meeting on Monday, Zelenskyy presented Donald Trump with a letter of thanks addressed to Melania. “She sent a letter to President Putin about our children, the abducted children, and my wife, the First Lady of Ukraine, has sent a letter in response.

“She gave it not to you, but to your wife,” Zelenskyy told Trump with a smile as he was about to take it. He responded playfully, “I want it,” prompting laughter in the room. Melania Trump is known for advocating for causes related to children, and we are happy the Second Lady has noticed it.

According to experts, wives of powerful men often remain silent because their influence and power come from their association with those men. Therefore, each of these women has different ways to navigate their identity in the spotlight. Author Noelle Cook, who studied right-wing women, claimed they remain deeply rooted in their values and work behind the scenes, focusing on family and children, and can be just as politically engaged as men. (via The Huff Post).

Maybe that could be how Melania is, a little complex, passionate about causes she strongly believes in, and an anchor for the Trump family. Just because she did not show up for an event or didn’t appear happy on the camera does not mean she and President Trump are getting divorced or everything between them is done and dusted.