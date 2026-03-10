US Embassy Issues Urgent Warning to Americans in Nigeria

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, has urged American citizens in the country to take additional security measures, as American facilities and US-affiliated schools are potential targets. According to the U.S. Embassy’s official website, U.S. citizens are facing a ‘possible terrorist threat.’ They have asked the citizens to take additional precautions as they make their way to the embassy building.

They urged them to be aware of their surroundings, avoid predictable routines, and review general security precautions with their family, which can help reduce risk. The embassy in Nigeria outlined the following precautions:

“Be aware of your surroundings. Keep a low profile. Review your personal security plans. Vary your regular routes.Keep the phones charged in case of an emergency. Staying alert in public places. Actively avoid being in crowded demonstrations. And familiarize yourself with emergency exits when entering buildings.”

Nigeria: The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. facilities and U.S. affiliated schools in Nigeria. The Embassy recommends that U.S. citizens take additional precautions when traveling to the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. Consulate… pic.twitter.com/clVRMNhQu2 — TravelGov (@TravelGov) March 9, 2026

Following the warning, it mentioned that the Consular Sections of the Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos remain open. However, they say, people need to keep monitoring the situation through official communication channels.

In a separate report from Investors King, the warning came amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran. The joint military operations by the United States and Israel not only killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but also eliminated the immediate candidates who were supposed to take over the Islamic Republic, as Trump claimed.

This has put the entire Middle East region in chaos and raised security concerns across several regions. Security analysts mentioned that these developments can lead to instability, triggering demonstrations or retaliatory threats against U.S. interests.

Pro-regime protesters took to the streets in Tehran, chanting “No submission, no surrender; war with America!” pic.twitter.com/95m3SWHRPZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 2, 2026

Consequently, in several parts of northern Nigeria, the Shi’ite Muslim community has shown active support for Tehran. This minority has been protesting against America. Despite the protests being primarily peaceful, security agencies are keeping a close eye on any major development that can cause a threat to American lives.

The calm in Nigeria is crucial because the West African country hosts diplomatic missions and international organizations. This makes security coordination between local authorities and foreign embassies a national security concern. The embassy emphasised the safety of their citizens, and Nigerian authorities have not reported any confirmed attacks by terrorists.